High School Football: Bengals defeat Cougars in Stuart

Five touchdown passes from Ja’Ricous Hairston helped the Bassett High School football team to a 50-14 win over Patrick County, in Stuart, on Friday night.

Friday was Hairston’s fourth straight game with at least four touchdowns – he’s found the endzone 21 times in that span. The Bengals senior quarterback was 11-for-17 passing on Friday for 260 yards. He added another 69 yards rushing on eight carries.

Hairston’s favorite target on the night was senior slot receiver Elijah Stokes, who had five catches, three of which were for touchdowns.

Early in the first quarter, Hairston threw a slant pass to Stokes, and he took it down the right sideline for 66 yards and a score to put the Bengals up 14-0.

The two met up again late in the second quarter for a 79-yard score, and a final time midway through the third for a 1-yard TD while facing fourth-and-goal.

Bassett struck first two minutes into the game on a 29-yard touchdown run by Donald Patterson, who finished the night with five carries for 60 yards. Hairston also found Patterson for his lone catch of the night just before halftime, a 45-yard TD that took Bassett into the break leading, 34-0.

Bassett's Branson Leduc-Mattox also had a 9-yard touchdown catch in the first half. Sophomore Cole Byrd put through a 29-yard field goal early in the fourth, and freshman Jakyari Menefee rounded out the scoring with a 31-yard TD run with 7:49 left on the clock.

The Cougars struggled to get anything going offensively throughout the first three quarters. PC fumbled on their second and third possessions of the night.

On PC’s first possession of the second quarter, Byrd’s kickoff landed on the 1-yard-line, and two false starts backed the Cougars up to just inches from their own endzone. PC was still able to drive the ball 92-yards, but the drive eventually ended a failed fourth down attempt on the 8-yard-line.

The Cougars made it to the redzone again just before the half thanks in part to a long kick return by Jai Penn, and two 15-yard penalties by Bassett. But again, PC was unable to find the endzone after their last pass attempt fell incomplete as time expired.

Defensively, Bassett’s Jacob Gilbert intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter. Salvador Coca-Lobo had a sack, and Hairston recovered a fumble.

PC’s touchdowns came late in the fourth quarter, both on long passes from Triston Underwood to Jai Penn. Underwood found Penn on a 63-yard score with 4:59 left on the clock, and after the Cougars recovered their onside kick, the next play the two matched up again for a 49-yard score.

Penn finished the night with six catches for 207 yards. Underwood was 6-for-16 passing for 231 yards.

The Cougars as a team had 32 carries for 75 yards.

Bassett improves to 4-2 on the year, and 2-0 in Piedmont District play. They’ll next travel to Tunstall High School next Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

Patrick County (2-4, 1-1) will travel to Averett University on Monday for a 7 p.m. game against G.W.-Danville High School.