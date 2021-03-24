High School Football: Bengals score early and often in senior night win over Patrick County

Bassett scored on the first and last plays of the first half of Tuesday's senior night game against Patrick County, and finished the night with a 48-17 victory over the Cougars.

Bengals senior Keshaun Valentine ran the opening kickoff back 85 yards for a touchdown, starting a trend of quick scores for his squad that would continue through the night.

The Bengals would go on to score four more times before the half.

Patrick County answered Valentine's kick return on their first possession, capping a 10-play drive with a 23-yard touchdown run by Chris Drewery. The Cougars led 7-6 with 11:45 to play in the first quarter, the only time they led the rest of the way.

Bassett answered with touchdowns of 18-yards by quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston, and 22-yards by running back Simeon Walker-Muse.

Hairston scored again on an 8-yard TD early in the second quarter. Patrick County followed by putting together a 17-play drive that lasted more than 10 minutes, culminating in a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Will Sprowl with 18 seconds left in the half.