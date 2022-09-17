High School Football: Big fourth quarter leads to big win for Bengals in Vinton

For as many mistakes as the Bassett High School football team had in the first three quarters of play Friday night at William Byrd High School, the Bengals played a near perfect fourth quarter on the way to a win.

Bassett scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth in a 42-21 victory over the Terriers, in Vinton.

A muffed punt by Bassett in the final minute of play in the third quarter set up a short field for the Terriers, and Byrd capitalized with a 5-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 21-21 with 32 seconds to play in the frame.

From there, it was all Bassett. On the next possession, the Bengals drove 80 yards in 13 plays, and finished with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Ja’Ricous Hairston to Jaylen Lide to take the lead for the third time.

Hairston would come up big a lot for Bassett the rest of the way. On the Terriers next possession, deep in their own territory, Hairston grabbed an interception on the 30-yard-line and ran it into the endzone to put the Bengals up two scores.

Branson Leduc-Mattox got in on the interception fun, grabbing one of his own on the Terriers’ next possession. The junior ran it down to the 5-yard-line, and Hairston took care of the rest, running in a touchdown that doubled William Byrd’s score and finished the Bengals scoring for the night with 4:37 left on the clock.

“Great football game… Great atmosphere here at Byrd,” said Bassett coach Brandon Johnson. “Their student section, I think they call them the dog pound for a reason. Their students were lighting it up all night, and then they fed off of that.

“And they have a great coaching staff. Coach (Brad) Lutz, I have much respect for him. They mixed it up in the first half and kind of got us on our heels. I just knew if we could make it to halftime and make our adjustments, because I trust our coaching staff as well. We needed to sit with the guys and talk them through the adjustments. Once we did that, the second half showed it for us.”

Hairston finished the night with six total touchdowns for the second straight week. The senior quarterback was 11-14 passing for 196 yards and three TDs, and added 95 yards on 13 carries with two more scores.

Bassett got on the board first in big play fashion when Hairston found Leduc-Mattox down the sideline less than two minutes into the game. Leduc-Mattox ran 63 yards into the endzone for an early 7-0 lead.

But mistakes would haunt the Bengals in the first half. Bassett was penalized six times for 48 yards in the first two quarters.

Three penalties – two offsides and one personal foul – gave William Byrd an additional 25 yards on their first drive, but Bassett junior Salvador Coca-Lobo came up with a sack in the redzone on fourth down to keep the Terriers off the board.

William Byrd blocked a punt attempt on Bassett’s next possession, setting up a short field and an eventual 2-yard touchdown run to tie the score early in the second quarter.

Hairston threw an interception on Bassett’s next possession, and Byrd again capitalized with a 6-yard touchdown pass and a 14-7 lead.

Bassett tried to tie the score just before the end of the half. Lide had a 45-yard return on the Terrier’s kickoff, and Hairston added a 22-yard run to get inside the 10-yard-line. Hairston eventually finished the possession with a 1-yard touchdown run, but the Terriers again came up with a block on the extra point attempt that sent Byrd into the half up, 14-13.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the third. Hairston found Elijah Stokes for a 30-yard score midway through the quarter, and ran in the 2-point conversion to retake the lead, 21-14, before the Terriers drove the field to tie it up one final time.

Byrd had just four first downs and 39 total yards of offensive in the second half.

Coca-Lobo finished the night with two sacks. The Bengals defense had eight tackles for loss in the second half.

“We did some different things from a schematic standpoint of alignment,” Johnson said of his team’s defense in the second half. “We were lining up wrong in the first half. Once we figured that out at halftime, that was part of the adjustments.

“My biggest thing as a defensive coach is just getting guys where they can just play. No thinking, just play. And you see Salvador is playing big for us right now. Parker Hardy had a big second half on the end, and then Jaquail Bradley was lights out on the D-line with Josh Dawson.

“Every guy that went in there, they bought into what we were trying to do in the second half, and then I really feel like I have a great group of defensive backs. Teams get off some passes on us because we’re so aggressive, but we’re very talented. Ja’Ricous is very smart. He’s not a prototypical safety, but he’s very smart. Branson, he’s an all-around athlete. People call him a basketball player. I think he’s an athlete and he can play wherever he wants to play, just the type of dude he is. And then Jaylen Lide and Jacob Gilbert and Elijah Stokes. I’ve got a great defensive back corp. One of the best I’ve coached in a long time, and they’re showing that right now. So if the ball is in the air we feel very comfortable with our defense.”

Bassett was penalized just once in the second half for 10 yards.

“We’ve got to clean that up. All that’s mental,” Johnson said. “Our guys, honestly, I think they were a little too hyped and amped up for this, and that’s a reflection of me. I stay excited. I’ve got to learn to calm myself so they calm down just a little, but that was a big part of the way the first half went. We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot and giving them good field position… We’ll clean that up, but I love how we reacted to it and in the second half we didn’t see it as much.”

Stokes had seven catches for 93 yards, and Leduc-Mattox had two catches for 76 yards.

The big finish to Friday’s game gives Bassett (2-2) confidence as they now head into their bye week.

“I love the way we battled and battled and battled,” Johnson said. “There was no give, no quit, and we didn’t take our foot off the pedal. We met resistance and we just kept driving through it, and that’s all I speak to them all the time. How are we going to handle adversity? Football is life. You handle adversity. You can’t run away from it, you can’t go around it. Go through it. And they went through that tonight, and I think we’re a better football team because of playing Byrd.”

The Bengals will next play Magna Vista on September 30. Game time at BHS will be at 7 p.m.

“We’ve got some guys banged up. We need to get them rest,” Johnson said of the bye week. “We’ve got a big one coming up in two weeks for the Smith River Classic, so this is a great time for us to get a little rest and go into the last half of our season going into Piedmont District play, trying to handle business on a weekly basis in the Piedmont District.”

Bassett 42, William Byrd 21

BHS 7 - 6 - 8 - 21 --- 42

WBHS 0 - 14 - 7 - 0 --- 21

Scoring Summary

10:07 1Q: Bassett 7 - Hairston 63 pass to Leduc-Mattox

8:46 2Q: William Byrd 7 - Reed 2 run

2:16 2Q: William Byrd 7 - Shumaker 6 pass to Kiker

0:21 2Q: Bassett 6 - Hairston 1 run

5:11 3Q: Bassett 7 - Hairston 30 pass to Stokes

0:32 3Q - William Byrd 7 - Reed 5 run

8:23 4Q: Bassett 7 - Hairston 24 pass to Lide

6:21 4Q: Bassett 7 - Hairston 30 interception return

4:37 4Q: Bassett 7 - Hairston 5 run

PHOTOS: Bassett football defeats William Byrd The Bassett High School football team defeated William Byrd, on Friday, in Vinton. Here are photos from the game.