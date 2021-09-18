High School Football: Big plays offensively and defensively lift Patrick County to first win of fall

Patrick County was coming off a 20-7 loss to North Stokes, a game in which their only score was an interception returned for a touchdown.

“It takes a while for this offense to click. There’s no scapegoating here but when everything gets shutdown it really has an effect on what we’re trying to do,” Morrison said. “I felt like as much as anything defensively we probably played one of our better games. We gave up 28 points but folks don’t understand how good that team is, how athletic they are. For us to come in here and do that is pretty special for our kids.”

Chatham came into the game 2-0 with two shutout victories.

“That was a very good win. Chatham, they’re a lot of things. They’re an extremely well-coached team. They’re an amazing group of athletes,” Morrison said. “For our boys to do what they did and come out here and win a pretty solid game, we still had a bunch of mistakes. We’re still trying to rebound. We had some kids who haven’t been able to get out here come out here. With everything getting shut down and coming back from all that stuff, it really, really slowed us down in our progression and where we thought we’d get to. We’ve just got to keep rolling and keep going.”