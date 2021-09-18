High School Football: Big plays offensively and defensively lift Patrick County to first win of fall

The Patrick County offense had rattled off big play after big play all night during Friday’s win over Chatham.
But it was one big play by the Cougars defense late in the fourth quarter that sealed the 34-28 victory.
Up 28-21 with just under four minutes to play, Chatham put together their longest drive of the night, and got down to the 2-yard-line. The Cougars defense came up with a tackle for a two yard loss, setting up fourth-and-four for the Cavaliers from the 5-yard-line.
A run up the middle by the Cavaliers went 3-and-a-half yards, and a measurement proved the Cougars had come away with the stop needed to maintain their lead.
“That was huge,” Patrick County coach David Morrison said of the fourth down hold by his defense. “They wanted it. That’s it. When you get down to a situation like that it’s all about wanting it more than the next guy. That’s all I can say. The kids did that. They took over. There wasn’t anything special we did. We didn’t put them in anything really different from what we’ve ever done. We just told them get out and get after it and they wanted it.”
The Patrick County offense immediately took the momentum from the big stop. On the first play of the ensuing drive, PC quarterback Demontez Hill rumbled up the middle and found open air for a 98-yard touchdown to put the Cougars up by 13 with 3:28 left to play.
The strength of the Cougars defense was matched by the offense. Four of Patrick County's five touchdowns came on plays longer than 55 yards. Ben Hylton had touchdown runs of 67 and 57 yards, and Hill had a 71-yard touchdown pass to Krish Patel as well as his own TD run.
Hill rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and Hylton had 124 yards rushing on five carries.
“Just being able to spread the ball out and get it to multiple guys. Knowing that you can hand the ball off to three or four different backs and being able to throw it downfield, that’s what our offense is designed to do,” Morrison said.
Right after Chatham scored to go up 14-0, Hylton immediately put the Cougars on the board with 9:30 remaining in the second quarter.
Hill found Patel just before the half to tie the score at 14-14, a score that would hold at the break.
Early in the fourth, the Cougars put together a drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Hill, but a failed 2-point conversion attempt kept the lead at six, 28-21, with 8:02 left to play.
Chatham scored with 55 seconds remaining on the clock, but the Cavaliers ensuing onside kick attempt went out of bounds, allowing the Cougars to run out the clock for the win.
The win was a bounce-back victory for the Cougars, who started the season 0-2 after having the take Week 1 off due to a COVID shutdown.
Patrick County was coming off a 20-7 loss to North Stokes, a game in which their only score was an interception returned for a touchdown.
“It takes a while for this offense to click. There’s no scapegoating here but when everything gets shutdown it really has an effect on what we’re trying to do,” Morrison said. “I felt like as much as anything defensively we probably played one of our better games. We gave up 28 points but folks don’t understand how good that team is, how athletic they are. For us to come in here and do that is pretty special for our kids.”
Chatham came into the game 2-0 with two shutout victories.
“That was a very good win. Chatham, they’re a lot of things. They’re an extremely well-coached team. They’re an amazing group of athletes,” Morrison said. “For our boys to do what they did and come out here and win a pretty solid game, we still had a bunch of mistakes. We’re still trying to rebound. We had some kids who haven’t been able to get out here come out here. With everything getting shut down and coming back from all that stuff, it really, really slowed us down in our progression and where we thought we’d get to. We’ve just got to keep rolling and keep going.”
PCHS (1-2) will return home next Friday to take on G.W.-Danville in a Piedmont District contest at 7 p.m.
Chatham (2-1) will also return home next Friday for a Dogwood District contest against Gretna at 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com