High School Football: Big second half helps Bassett take down Tunstall

A big second half helped the Bassett High School football team run away with a 50-14 Piedmont District victory over Tunstall, in Dry Fork, on Friday night.

After leading just 14-6 at the half, the Bengals surge included three touchdowns in the third quarter, and two more in the fourth to put the game away.

Two of those scores came courtesy of senior Elijah Stokes, who threw touchdown passes of 55 and 8 yards to Branson Leduc-Mattox in the third quarter.

Stokes also caught a 4-yard TD in the first half, giving him three trips to the endzone on the night. The senior was 3-for-6 passing for 75 yards with an interception, and had two catches for 14 yards

Leduc-Mattox led all receivers with three catches for 79 yards.

Salvador Coca-Lobo, Donald Patterson, and Josiah Tatum also had rushing touchdowns in the second half. Coca-Lobo had a 1-yard score and Patterson had a 25-yard run in the third, and Tatum finished the Bengals scoring with a 2-yard romp to the endzone late in the fourth.

Bassett added a safety midway through the fourth quarter for good measure.

BHs quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston had four carries for 55 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run, the only score for either team in the first quarter. Hairston was also 5-for-6 passing for 86 yards.

The win is the Bengals fifth in a row, and the fourth time this season the team's defense has held a team to 14 or fewer points. Tunstall's only scores came on field goals of 27 and 30 yards, both in the second quarter, and a 13-yard TD pass from Evan Burnett to Ryan Yancey in the third.

Burnett was 9-for-14 passing for 118 yards.

The touchdown was Yancey's only catch of the night.

Tunstall's Bricen Pool had 28 carries for 108 yards. The Trojans (0-7, 0-4) had 174 rushing yards as a team.

Bassett improves to 5-2 on the season, and 3-0 in PD play. They'll return home on Friday to take on GW..-Danville at 7 p.m.