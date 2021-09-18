High School Football: Bulldogs edge out Wildcats for win No. 2

RINGGOLD- It was just a little over one minute left in Friday's game when Dan River Wildcats quarterback Shamar Ferguson connected to junior wide receiver TyLyric Coleman on a 27-yard touchdown pass that helped bring the Wildcats within one drive to either tie or win.
After the Martinsville Bulldogs went four-and-out on the ensuing drive, the clock still showed 37 seconds left as possession shifted. It was now or never for the Wildcats.
With 18 seconds left, and first and ten on the Wildcats own 30-yard line, Martinsville sacked the Wildcats quarterback for loss of yards. Dan River’s efforts of a comeback fell short and Martinsville (2-1) held on for the 31-28 win over the Wildcats (0-3) for their second consecutive win this season.
“We’re learning. We’re learning how to fight, learning how to win,” said Bulldogs head coach Bobby Martin. “We are going to go as far as our O-line take us."
For what showed as a back-and-forth battle between both teams, the Bulldogs took the lead on a Jahmal Jones 3-yard touchdown on third-and-goal with nine minutes remaining to take a 24-20 Martinsville lead.
After the Wildcats fell short on a fourth down conversion, the Bulldogs set up shop on Dan River’s 46-yard-line. Martinsville used their running game to drive downfield to bring them into redzone territory. Facing second-and-eight on the Wildcats 20-yard-line, Bulldogs’ Rashaun Dickerson scored on a fake reverse to extend their lead to 31-20.
Jones also scored on a 4-yard score to put Martinsville up 17-14 midway through the second quarter. Jones was also responsible for a 10-yard rushing touchdown that gave Martinsville their first lead of the night in the first quarter.
Dan River had their fair share of taking leads throughout the night. After Martinsville turned it over on downs, the Wildcats began their drive on their own 33-yard-line. But it didn’t take long for Dan River to make a statement. On the fourth play of their drive, Ferguson connected to Coleman on a 68-yard touchdown on a pass-and-run attempt to take over the score at 20-17.
Facing second-and-seven on the Bulldogs 32-yard-line, fellow Wildcats quarterback Jaidon Haynes connected to Jacoby Davis, who leaped behind a Martinsville player to secure the touchdown for a 14-10 lead.
Martinsville will return home on Friday to take on the Halifax County Comets in a Piedmont District matchup. Dan River will try to break their losing streak on the road as they take on the Appomattox County Raiders. Both games are at 7 p.m.