High School Football: Bulldogs edge out Wildcats for win No. 2

RINGGOLD- It was just a little over one minute left in Friday's game when Dan River Wildcats quarterback Shamar Ferguson connected to junior wide receiver TyLyric Coleman on a 27-yard touchdown pass that helped bring the Wildcats within one drive to either tie or win.

After the Martinsville Bulldogs went four-and-out on the ensuing drive, the clock still showed 37 seconds left as possession shifted. It was now or never for the Wildcats.

With 18 seconds left, and first and ten on the Wildcats own 30-yard line, Martinsville sacked the Wildcats quarterback for loss of yards. Dan River’s efforts of a comeback fell short and Martinsville (2-1) held on for the 31-28 win over the Wildcats (0-3) for their second consecutive win this season.

“We’re learning. We’re learning how to fight, learning how to win,” said Bulldogs head coach Bobby Martin. “We are going to go as far as our O-line take us."

For what showed as a back-and-forth battle between both teams, the Bulldogs took the lead on a Jahmal Jones 3-yard touchdown on third-and-goal with nine minutes remaining to take a 24-20 Martinsville lead.