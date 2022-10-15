High School Football: Comeback Warriors hand Bulldogs first loss

On Friday night in Ridgeway, every time the Martinsville High School football team would make a big play that looked to shift momentum in their favor, Magna Vista had an answer.

On the opening kickoff of the third quarter, with Magna Vista up 14-3, Martinsville senior Jahmal Jones nearly found the endzone on the return, going 77 yards before getting tackled on the 23-yard-line.

But the Warriors didn’t let that deter them. The defense had back-to-back tackles for loss to force the Bulldogs to punt after just three plays.

On Magna Vista’s next drive, after nine plays they themselves were forced to punt, and the Bulldogs made them pay, blocking the attempt. Martinsville’s CJ Talley picked up the loose change and ran it 40 yards to the endzone.

Magna Vista fumbled on its next possession, and Martinsville turned that into six points four plays player on a 44-yard touchdown run by Jahmal Jones, putting the Bulldogs up 16-14 with 1:18 left in the third quarter.

Again, it didn't matter. The Warriors quickly regained the lead and got the momentum back on their side, driving 55 yards in eight plays and finishing with a 5-yard touchdown run by J.J. Spriggs with 9:33 left in the fourth.

It was a big touchdown that gave Magna Vista a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way. The Warriors forced another punt on Martinsville’s next possession, and scored one more time on a 34-yard run by Spriggs with 1:18 left on the clock.

The Warriors finished the night with a 28-16 win over Martinsville, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

"I thought we played really hard, tough football,” said Magna Vista coach Joe Favero. “We knew Martinsville is a very good team and they’ve really improved over the last couple years. We knew it was going to be a fight tonight.”

Spriggs’s late touchdowns weren’t the only big plays for Magna Vista. The Warriors got the ball with 19.4 seconds left on the clock in the second quarter, and decided to take a chance on finding the endzone before the half.

Standing on the 34-yard-line with 1.2 seconds remaining, Warriors quarterback Simeon Moore threw up a jump ball that Torian Younger pulled down with ease in the endzone, giving Magna Vista a 14-3 lead at the half.

“Coach told me to go deep, I said, 'Yes sir,'” Younger said of the touchdown. “I said, 'Just throw it and I’ll go up and get it,' so I went up and got it.”

Younger had three catches for 55 yards. Moore was 5-for-7 passing for 75 yards with an interception.

The Warriors first touchdown came courtesy of J’Mere Hairston, who had a 19-yard rushing score on the first possession of the game.

Magna Vista went run heavy on the night - a strategy Favero said was to run time off the clock and keep Martinsville's high-powered offense off the field. The Warriors rushed 45 times for 289 yards as a team. Spriggs finished the night with 30 carries for 212 yards.

“We were going through the game plan all week,” Spriggs said. “We knew it was going to be a big game. After we took a loss to Bassett, one of our big rivals, this is another big rivalry game. We just had to come out here and grind.”

Favero said he was proud of the way his team bounced back after Martinsville took the lead in the third.

“We got the ball back with about five and half minutes to go, and we needed some first downs to win the game,” Favero said. “We challenged the guys up front, you’ve got to be able to run the ball when everybody knows you’re going to run it.

“We pounded it in there and J.J. breaks a long one for a touchdown. Great team win for this group.”

“I think Coach did a good job instilling in us to come out and play and work hard, and that’s what we did tonight,” Younger said. “I think that’s what made us work harder is Coach Favero… We’ve got a whole lot of confidence in each other, so when we go out and play we play with the same type of confidence.”

Magna Vista held Martinsville’s potent run game to 147 total yards. Jones led the Bulldogs with 10 carries for 82 yards.

“They’ve got a lot of speed,” Favero said. “You’ve got to tackle them well and keep them in the backfield because once they get out in open space you’re going to struggle. I thought our guys really tackled well. At the point of attack we were very physical. And our offense did a good job of running the ball, grinding time, keeping the clock running and moving the football slowly and keeping their offense off the field.”

“Magna Vista has a good team and we didn’t execute like we have in the past,” said Martinsville coach Bobby Martin. “Some of that was them, some of that was us. Coach Favero does a great job and I have much respect for him.”

Martinsville first got on the board with a 27-yard field goal by Andy Garcia to make the score 7-3 with 2:47 left in the first quarter.

“We have to look in the mirror and clean up some stuff, but our guys played hard again. That’s what we do, we play hard,” Martin said.

“We knew it was going to be a great game between these two teams” Favero said. “Both teams have a lot of pride and I’m glad we found a way to get it done.”

The Bulldogs (6-1, 2-1) will have a short week before returning home on Thursday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.

“We do it one day a time. We talk about tackling and we talk about blocking. It doesn’t matter who we play, we’re still the same,” Martin said. “We’ll keep working. I believe in my guys. My guys know I love them. They know I love them whether we win or lose. We’ll keep working. I’m not mad, I just wish the guys could have pulled it out tonight.”

Magna Vista (5-3, 3-1) will enjoy a bye week before travelling to Danville on Saturday, October 29, when they’ll take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.