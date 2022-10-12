High School Football: Eagles claw Cougars in Monday's blowout victory

DANVILLE - A trio of receiving touchdowns from Omarion Hairston and a pair of rushing scores from Elijah Bridges helped the G.W.-Danville Eagles throttle past the Patrick County High School Cougars to a 54-21 victory, on Monday at Averett University.

The Eagles got off on the right foot to start the game, crafting a nine-play drive that started on their own 38-yard-line and finished with a Bridges 4-yard rushing touchdown. Bridges would get the two-point attempt to put G.W. up, 8-0.

He would get his second touchdown of the game early in the second quarter. On the Cougars 8-yard-line, Bridges found a gap and ran it through to help extend G.W.’s lead to 16-0.

From there, both teams would exchange one-play scoring blows.

On the Cougars kickoff return, Patrick County fumbled the ball on their own 34-yard-line and IT was recovered By Eagles linebacker Davion Clements. From there, Eagles quarterback Nehemiah Cabell connected to Hairston for a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it a 24-0 Eagles lead.

Following the Cougars return, Patrick County found themselves starting near mid-field to begin the possession. Like the Eagles previous drive, they only needed one play to get on the board. Cougars quarterback Triston Underwood found receiver Jai Penn downfield. Penn would catch the ball one-handed while on the run being covered by a Eagles defender, scoring to end the shutout.

Later in the second, the Eagles would find the endzone again as Hairston caught his second score of the game to distance G.W.’s lead to 32-6, which G.W. would take into halftime.

Cabell found the endzone late in the third quarter on a QB keeper that widened the Eagles lead.

With a little over eight minutes remaining in the fourth, Underwood helped the Cougars get into double-digets with a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Peyton Cambron.

With the game in G.W.’s favor and the clock running, Patrick County did not give up their efforts in the final minute. As the clock ticked down from 20 seconds, Rawl Mabe broke through the Eagles defense for a 55-yard touchdown to close out the game.

G.W. and Patrick County were originally scheduled to play on September 23rd. However, a power outage that affected Averett University's North Campus forced the game to be postponed to Monday night.

Patrick County will have time to rest this Friday as they head into their bye week. The Cougars return to action on October 21st when they hit the road to South Boston to take on Halifax County.

G.W. will next face Halifaxy on Friday at Averett University.

Kickoff for both games is at 7 p.m.