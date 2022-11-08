High School Football: Friday playoff games moved to Thursday

It will be a short week for high school football teams getting ready for the first round of the playoffs. All three local contests scheduled for Friday have been moved up a day due to expected bad weather over the weekend.

The Region 2C quarterfinals game between No. 2 Martinsville (9-1) and No. 7 Dan River (6-4) previously scheduled for Friday will now be played at Martinsville High School on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Thursday will be Martinsville's first home playoff game since 2016.

Friday's Region 3D contest between No. 5 Cave Spring (6-4) and No. 4 Bassett (7-3) has also been moved to Thursday. The two teams will kick off at Bassett High School at 7 p.m.

The other local Region 3D matchup between No. 7 Staunton River (5-5) and No. 2 Magna Vista (7-3) scheduled for Friday will now kick off at Magna Vista High School on Thursday at 7 p.m.

This year is the first time in more than a decade three local teams will all host football playoff games in the first round. Bassett, Magna Vista, and Martinsville all finished in the top four of their regions to get a home game to open the postseason.

The top two teams in each region are guaranteed to also host games in the second round of the playoffs, should they win in Round 1. The winner of Friday’s Martinsville/Dan River game will play the winner of No. 3 Glenvar (7-3) and No. 6 Floyd County (7-3).

The winner of Friday’s Magna Vista/Staunton River game will play the winner of No. 3 Christiansburg (7-3) and No. 6 Abingdon (5-5)

The winner of the Bengals/Knights game will play the winner of No. 1 Lord Botetourt (9-1) and No. 8 Hidden Valley (3-7).