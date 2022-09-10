High School Football: Full team effort leads Martinsville to victory at Morehead

The Martinsville High School football team was firing on all cylinders in North Carolina Friday night.

The Bulldogs defense came up with three turnovers, quarterback Rayshawn Dickerson had four total touchdowns, and running back Jahmal Jones had two in a 34-21 victory at Morehead High School.

With the win, Martinsville starts the season 2-0.

“I’ll take 2-0 any day,” said Martinsville coach Bobby Martin.

“It was a bunch of guys just giving it up. They were just going both ways, they were giving it up. That’s what you’ve got to do. I tell them all the time, it’s not one person picking up the team, but when it’s your time to shine, shine.”

Martinsville led 21-7 at the half, and quickly grew that lead early in the third quarter to keep momentum in their direction. On Morehead’s first possession, Martinsville’s CJ Talley came up with a fumble recovery at midfield.

Dickerson responded to Talley’s efforts on the next drive, running for a 36-yard gain followed by a 21-yard touchdown pass to Christian Jones.

The Bulldogs recovered their own onside kick attempt on the ensuing kickoff, and one play later Jones ran 51 yards to the endzone to put his squad up by 27.

Morehead kept it close with a fumble recovery and touchdown in the final minute of the third, and another touchdown midway through the fourth to get within two scores.

The Panthers were putting together a drive in the final four minutes of play, but Martinsville took momentum back thanks to an interception by Makinley Gravely just past midfield with two minutes remaining on the clock.

Gravely had two interceptions on the night, bringing his total to four in two games this season. The senior also intercepted a pass on Morehead’s first possession, which set up an ensuing 10 play touchdown drive for Martinsville that ended with a 33-yard TD run by Dickerson.

“Super big,” Martin said of Gravely’s interceptions. “Any time you can get that ball turned over it’s big.”

Midway through the second quarter, Dickerson fumbled in the endzone. The ball was recovered by Morehead’s Jordan Harris to tie the score, 7-7.

Dickerson didn’t let the mistake affect his play the rest of the game. He scored on a 12-yard run on Martinsville’s next possession, and added a 15-yard TD pass to Jones just before the half.

Dickerson finished the night with 12 carries for 156 yards, and he was 2-7 passing.

Jones had 21 carries for 167 yards.

It wasn’t a perfect game for the Bulldogs. Martinsville was penalized 11 times for 87 yards, had one 87-yard touchdown run by Jones called back by a holding call, and turned the ball over twice on fumbles.

Martin, though, chalked up a lot of the mistakes to players playing new positions amid injuries on the team.

“We were just pulling people in and putting people in position to finish the game,” Martin said.

“We’re going to work on cleaning it all up. Some of it we had guys in positions where we just had to find somebody. When your top two guys go down you start putting guys in and they’re not sure of themselves. But we fought through it. We fought through it and we’ll come back to work on Monday, we’ll run some more, we’ll talk some more, we’ll practice some more, and get ready for next week.”

The Bulldogs (2-0) will play their home opener next Friday against Dan River (1-2). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Martinsville 34, Morehead 21

Martinsville 7 14 13 0 - 34

Morehead 0 7 6 8 – 21

Scoring summary:

Martinsville 4:14 1Q: Dickerson 33 run (XP good)

Morehead 9:19 2Q: Harris fumble recovery in endzone (XP good)

Martinsville 6:44 2Q: Dickerson 12 run (XP good)

Martinsville 0:29 2Q: Dickerson 15 pass to Jones (XP good)

Martinsville 7:14 3Q: Dickerson 36 run (XP no good)

Martinsville 7:01 3Q: Jones 51 run (XP good)

Morehead 1:14 4Q: 15 pass (XP no good)

Morehead 8:30 4Q: 2 run (2-pt conversion good)

Martinsville stats:

Rushing: R. Dickerson 12/156, 2TD; J. Jones 21/167, TD; M. Long 1/2; S. Evans 2/13; L. Hairston 3/18

Passing: R. Dickerson 2/7, 36, 2TD

Receiving: J. Jones 1/15, TD; C. Jones 1/21, TD