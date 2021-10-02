High School Football: How Bassett won the Smith River Classic Trophy for a fourth straight season

Coming into Friday’s game, Magna Vista had a slight 9-8 lead in the head-to-head matchup with Bassett since the Smith River Classic trophy was introduced.
For the better part of a decade the rivalry was all Magna Vista, but Bassett has shifted the tides the last four seasons, and the Bengals are starting to get used to hoisting that trophy.
The Bengals 49-13 victory over Magna Vista Friday night was the team’s fourth straight regular season win over their rivals—Magna Vista defeated Bassett in the playoffs in 2019—and their fourth straight year taking home the coveted trophy. The win ties the overall series at 9-9 since the rivalry was officially given a name in 2003.
Even though this year’s Bassett seniors have never known what it was like to lose the Smith River Classic trophy, the winning doesn’t get old.
“It feels great, honestly,” said senior offensive lineman Connor Webber. “I think it’s awesome. It feels really great to be able to set this up for the next classes, so I hope they can all go out and win one too.”
Once the final whistle blew Friday night and the teams shook hands, students and cheerleaders from Bassett stormed the field in Ridgeway for a celebration that had just as much excitement as the last one just six months ago.
“It feels great, not a better feeling,” said Bassett junior quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston.
“We preached to them all week, they believed it,” said Bassett coach Brandon Johnson. “And when you start to believe something it starts to come together.”
Here’s how the game was won by the Bengals Friday:
First quarter“We were about focus. We were about, how are we going to start this game and not start sluggish?” Johnson said.
The Bengals avoided a sluggish start by going to what they call “Gator” early. The play is a quarterback sneak, designed to maximize the potential of their 6-foot-3, 240 pound QB, Ja’Ricous Hairston.
Hairston put his team on the board first with an 8-yard touchdown midway through the first. The run came one play after Hairston got the Bengals into the redzone with a 22-yard run.
The junior would go on to finish the night with three rushing TDs, and two more in the air.
“That sledgehammer mentality kicked in,” Johnson said. “When things aren’t working we want to impose our will up front. We’ve got a 6’3, 240 quarterback that it’s hard to tackle.”
Magna Vista immediately answered with an incredible run of their own from senior Penn State football commit Tyler Johnson. Johnson took the handoff just over midfield, and ran to the sideline, juking out seemingly the entire Bassett defense and staying inbounds for a 48-yard score.
The Warriors missed the extra point, making the score 7-6.
Second quarter“We always feed off the defense because without them we would have to score way more than what we did,” Hairston said.
On the final play of the first, Bassett’s Jamari Johnson intercepted a pass to give the Bengals 1st-and-10 from the Warriors 18-yard-line.
It was the first of three times in the first half that either the Bengals defense or special teams helped the offense by setting up good field position, and they capitalized every time.
Two plays after Johnson’s INT, Hairston ran in for his second TD, this time from 11 yards out.
The next Warriors possession, Magna Vista went for it on fourth-and-2 from their own 26, but a bad snap helped the Bengals defense come up with the stop. Four plays later, Hairston found Jacob Gilbert in the endzone for a 9-yard score.
On another Magna Vista fourth down, a bad snap to the punter turned into attempted fake punt, but the pass went incomplete, this time giving Bassett first-and-10 from the 32.
That play again helped set up a third rushing TD by Hairston, this time from 15-yards.
“Special teams killed us there in the first half,” said Magna Vista coach Joe Favero. “We had a shot on fourth down, we gambled and we just made a bad play. It was just a bad play. Didn’t execute. And when you do that and give them a short field, I didn’t feel like we made them earn it in the first half.”
Bassett scored the fourth and final touchdown of the second quarter on a punt return TD by Elijah Stokes with 1:58 left in the half.
On the Warriors next possession, Casey Ferguson intercepted a pass to help the Bengals carry their 35-6 lead into the half.
Third quarter
“That’s what I told the guys at half, ‘Let’s do a better job of making them earn it,’” Favero said. “I thought we did that in the second half.
Magna Vista started to make a comeback attempt in the third. They opened the half with a long drive that finished with a 38-yard touchdown from Rion Martin to Johnson, who again broke a tackle in the middle of the field and ran to the endzone.
On the ensuing possession, Bassett marched down the field, but the Warriors stopped them on 4th-and-1 from the 4-yard-line, seeming to shift momentum toward the home team.
Fourth quarter
“Magna Vista did a great job late adjusting, but damage was done in my opinion,” Johnson said. “And that’s kind of what we do in my opinion. We tire them out with the way we play up front.”
Bassett held strong the rest of the way. Hairston had his fifth TD of the night, finding Stokes from 18 yards out to take the score to 42-13 with 8:26 to play.
Later in the fourth, Gilbert intercepted a pass, setting up possession for the Bengals on their own 13-yard-line. On the next play, Simeon Walker-Muse ran 74 yards, and later finished the drive with a 1-yard TD run with 4:19 to play.
“We just made a lot of mistakes,” Favero said. “And they’re a good team and we knew that. We knew we were going have to play really well.
“I thought our kids played hard, we just didn’t play clean football. When you’re playing someone who’s good you’ve got to play clean and you got to do all the little things right, and they did that better than us tonight.”
Stats
Hairston was 5-for-9 passing for 49 yards and two TDs, and had 20 rushes for 108 yards and three scores for the Bengals.
Walker-Muse had 175 yards rushing on 25 attempts and a touchdown, and Stokes had three catches for 33 yards a TD.
Up next
Favero’s biggest concern the rest of the way is finding ways to get more players involved in the offense. The Warriors will look to bounce back at home again next week against Halifax County in a second straight Piedmont District contest.
The Comets defeated Jefferson Forest on the road Friday night, 49-32, to stay unbeaten this season.
Magna Vista falls to 3-2 on the year, 0-1 in the PD.
“I thought they played really well, Bassett did, up front and created some problems for us. We’re still trying to find out identity offensively,” Favero said.
“Besides just moving Tyler (Johnson) around and trying to get him the ball, we’re trying to get other people involved. We need some guys to step up and fill those roles. Right now, we have to rely on him for so much of our offense. We’re easy to defend when it’s trying to stop one guy. That’s what we’ve had to be and we’re just trying to figure out a way to get more rhythm up front, more guys involved in the offense. And that’s my job so that’s what we’re really trying to focus here and do. We’re back home next week so we’ve got to play well.”
Bassett improves to 4-1 on the year, 1-0 in PD play. They’ll return home next Friday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
BHS 7 28 0 14—49
MVHS 6 0 7 0—13
Scoring Summary
BHS 5:43 1Q—J. Hairston 8 run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 3:39 1Q—T. Johnson 48 run (C. Lynch kick no good)
BHS 10:55 2Q—J. Hairston 11 run (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 6:45 2Q—J. Hairston to J. Gilbert 9 pass (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 3:36 2Q—J. Hairston 15 run (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 1:58 2Q—E. Stokes punt return (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 9:17 3Q—R. Martin to T. Johnson 38 pass (C. Lynch kick good)
BHS 8:26 4Q—J. Hairston to E. Stokes 18 pass (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 4:19 4Q—S. Walker-Muse 1 run (F. Lopez kick good)
Cara Cooper is the sports editor for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com