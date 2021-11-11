High School Football: It's playoff time for four local schools

Since that game, Glenvar has won six straight games. They’ve scored 378 points (37.8 per game), putting up at least 23 points every game this season.

The Highlanders have allowed 146 points (14.6 per game) this season.

“This week our biggest focus is on getting better at what we do,” Morrison said. “Working on tightening up our technique, addressing some deficiencies in our execution in certain situations, and a few little tweaks that should make the engine run smoother.”

Morrison said he and the Cougars are grateful for the opportunity to represent their community and the Piedmont district in the playoffs.

“With everything we went through with COVID last season and on into this season, we are very aware of just how blessed we are to have the chance to play football and to continue to play football on into the postseason,” he added. “This, for us, means a great deal. After going through everything we have this season, working through shut downs, illnesses and injuries, we struggled gaining continuity early on. But our kids have shown a great deal of resilience and have fought through everything and are excited for the opportunity to play at least one more game.