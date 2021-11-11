High School Football: It's playoff time for four local schools

During the shortened spring high school football season, none of the four local teams made the playoffs, which hadn’t happened in at least 15 years.
In a complete reversal this fall, all four local football teams will be playing in the postseason, which opens on Friday. That's also something that hasn't happened in that same 15 year span.
In one of those playoff games, we’ll get another installment of the Smith River rivalry when No. 6 seeded Magna Vista travels to No. 3 Bassett in the first round of the Region 3D tournament.
In Region 2C, Martinsville narrowly missed out on the chance to host a playoff game. The No. 5 Bulldogs will instead travel to Buchanan to take on No. 4 James River.
Patrick County took the final spot in the Region 2C postseason. The No. 8 Cougars will travel to Salem to take on No. 1 Glenvar.
All games are scheduled to being at 7 p.m. Friday.
Here’s a look at all four local teams and what their coaches had to say about their squads heading into the postseason.
Bassett
Bassett finished the regular season 8-2, their best record in 14 years, and will now host a playoff game for the first time since 2007.
“It feels great to be home,” said Bassett coach Brandon Johnson following the team’s regular season finale last week. “I got to taste playoff football at Bassett High School. I got to taste that my junior and senior year. These kids haven’t got to taste that yet.”
The Bengals will play a familiar foe, not just in the Piedmont District, but in the playoffs, as well when they take on Magna Vista in the first round of the playoffs for the second time in the last three years. The last time the two teams met in the postseason, Magna Vista won 36-7.
However, Bassett has had the upper-hand in the regular season, defeating their rivals in three straight meetings, including a 49-13 win on October 1.
This season, Bassett has scored 467 points (46.7 per game), while only allowing 130 points (13 per game).
The Bengals only losses were 45-28 to Liberty Christian on September 3 and 21-7 to G.W.-Danville on October 22. Both losses were the two fewest amount of points the team has scored all season.
Bassett’s high-powered offense has scored at least 42 points every other game this season, and scored 60 or more points three times. Senior Simeon Walker-Muse leads the team with 28 TDs.
On defense, the Bengals have three shutouts this season.
Johnson said his team’s goal this week has been executing and perfecting what they do best.
“Cleaning up everything. That’s what we talk about each week,” he said. “We go to the film, what do we need to clean up? And we try to do that. And that’s basically what it is. I’ll go to the film, all coaches come together. I’ve got a great coaching staff. Coaches do a great job of diagnosing what we need to work on and that’s what we’ll do.”
MAGNA VISTA
Magna Vista comes into the playoffs 5-5 this season. Not counting the shortened spring season earlier this year when the playoffs were cut from eight to four teams, Magna Vista has reached the postseason in 13 straight seasons.
“We are excited to be back in the playoffs and we hope to be playing our best at this point in the season,” said Magna Vista coach Joe Favero via email.
This year, the Warriors have scored 308 points (30.8 per game), while allowing 296 (29.6 per game).
Magna Vista has 20 rushing touchdowns to 17 passing this season. Twenty-nine touchdowns came from senior quarterback Rion Martin, who threw all 17 of the team’s TDs in the air, and added 12 on the ground. Martin has 1,552 total yards of offense this year.
Fellow senior Tyler Johnson, a Penn State football commit for the fall, has 555 rushing yards and 539 receiving yards this season. He’s scored a total of 13 touchdowns – seven receiving, four rushing, one kick return, and one on a defensive interception return.
J’mere Hairston has 10 catches and three receiving TDs this season, and has four interceptions and one defensive touchdown.
Since last playing Bassett on October 1, the Warriors have gone went 3-2 with wins over Martinsville, Tunstall, and Patrick County.
“We continue to focus on our fundamentals,” Favero said. “In order to be successful in the playoffs we have to limit big plays, create turnovers and take advantage of our opportunities.
“The players are very excited about the playoffs and know each week you have to play your best to give yourself a chance to advance.”
MARTINSVILLE
For the first time since 2017, Martinsville is back in the football playoffs. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 4-5.
This year was the first time Martinsville had played football since the fall of 2019. The school opted to not play any sports in the 2020-2021 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been one of the best things that ever happened to my players and me. They really fought hard,” Martinsville coach Bobby Martin said about this season following last week’s finale. “We were really behind the eight-ball not playing for a year, not lifting weights, not running, but they’ve really fought hard. I’m proud of them.”
Martinsville has lost, won, lost, won, and lost their last five games.
This season, the Bulldogs have scored 162 points (18 per game), and allowed 249 points (27.6 per game) this season.
Martinsville will travel to No. 4 seed James River, a team that went 5-4 in the regular season. The Knights won four straight games from September 10-October 14, but have lost three of the last four since.
James River lost to Radford last week in the regular season finale, 42-0. It was the only time they were shut out this season.
The Knights scored 178 points (19.7 per game) this season, and allowed 189 points (21 per game).
Jahmal Jones has led the Bulldogs in rushing this season. Ray Dickerson is the leading passer and third leading rusher.
Cam Roundtree and C.J. Campbell are Martinsville's two leading tacklers, and Long has one interception return for a touchdown this season.
Martin said the focus for the Bulldogs this week was getting together and improving on what they do.
“We do a lot of good stuff, we’ve just got to smooth it out,” Martin said. “Smooth it out and just keep working. That’s all. I’ve said this for a long time, I love my group. I love my group and we’re just going to keep working.
“I want them to be winners. The records and stuff, when they’re 20, 30, 40, 50, the records don’t mean anything. But if they learn to be winners, that’s what it’s all about. I want them to be great fathers and great husbands one day.”
PATRICK COUNTY
Patrick County returns to the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons. The Cougars (2-7) aren’t coming into the postseason with momentum, though, having lost the last four games.
PCHS has scored 189 points (21 points per game) this season, while allowing 354 points (39.3 per game).
Just about all of the Cougars' offense this season has come on the ground, with just one of the team’s touchdowns coming in the air.
Ben Hylton has been the Cougars leader on offense, rushing for 1,062 yards on 101 carries with 12 touchdowns. Boogie Yellock has added 550 yards rushing on 93 carries with five touchdowns, and Demontez Hill has 412 yards on 77 carries with eight TDs.
Hylton has added 49 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception on defense. Josh Wright has a team-high 60 solo tackles, and Sam Hubbard has five sacks and nine tackles for loss.
“Going in to this weekend we are feeling good about the trajectory of our play,” PCHS coach David Morrison said in an email. “We obviously had some injuries and illness early on that hindered us from really getting rolling the way we expect to, but our guys have been able to battle through some pretty tough circumstances throughout the season and have been getting better all along the way.”
The Cougars will have their hands full against a 9-1 Glenvar squad this week. The Highlanders' only loss this season was a 55-51 loss to Hidden Valley on September 16. It was the only game this season they’ve allowed more than 21 points to an opponent.
Since that game, Glenvar has won six straight games. They’ve scored 378 points (37.8 per game), putting up at least 23 points every game this season.
The Highlanders have allowed 146 points (14.6 per game) this season.
“This week our biggest focus is on getting better at what we do,” Morrison said. “Working on tightening up our technique, addressing some deficiencies in our execution in certain situations, and a few little tweaks that should make the engine run smoother.”
Morrison said he and the Cougars are grateful for the opportunity to represent their community and the Piedmont district in the playoffs.
“With everything we went through with COVID last season and on into this season, we are very aware of just how blessed we are to have the chance to play football and to continue to play football on into the postseason,” he added. “This, for us, means a great deal. After going through everything we have this season, working through shut downs, illnesses and injuries, we struggled gaining continuity early on. But our kids have shown a great deal of resilience and have fought through everything and are excited for the opportunity to play at least one more game.
“These kids have been playing better and better each week, we’ve still yet to reach the level of play that we are capable of and we’re just hoping we can put together four quarters of our best football on Friday night. Anything can happen in the playoffs.”
BASSETT STATS
(Through nine games this season)
Simeon Walker-Muse - 155 rushes, 1,687 yards, 27 TDs; 66.5 tackles, 25 tackles for loss
Ja'Ricous Hairston 48/93, 738 yards, 11 TDs; 12 rushing TDs
Ty Cline - 58.5 tackles
Gabriel Divers - 13 tackles, 6 tackles for loss
MAGNA VISTA STATS
(Entire regular season)
Rion Martin – 94 rushing attempts, 463 yards, 12 TDs, 1 2-point conversion; 70/134 passing, 17 TDs, 1089 yards, 10 INTs
Tyler Johnson – 48 rushes, 555 yards, 4 TDs; 30 catches, 539 yards, 7 TDs; 8 kick/punt returns, 218 yards, TD; 31.5 tackles, 4 INTs, 1 defensive TD
Amari Thomas – 66 rushes, 374 yards
Jontae Hairston – 34 attempts, 207 yards, 3TDs
Justin Preston – 11 catches, 159 yards, 3TDs
J’mere Hairston – 10 catches, 191 yards, 3TDs; 37 tackles, 4 INTs, 1 defensive TD
Deontea Lawson – 8 kick returns, 174 yards, TD
Xavier Carter – 53 solo tackles, 67 total tackles, 2 sacks, 10 TFL
MARTINSVILLE STATS
(Through nine games)
Ray Dickerson - 8 touchdowns
Jahmal Jones - 63 rushes, 404 yards
Andy Garcia - 15/17 extra points, 2-2 field goals
PATRICK COUNTY STATS
(Entire regular season)
Sam Hubbard – 5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss
Josh Wright – 60 solo tackles
Ben Hylton – 49 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception; 1062 rushing yards, 12 TDs, 101 carries
Boogie Yellock - 550 yards on 93 carries, 5 TDs
Demontez Hill - 412 yards on 77 carries, eight TDs, 7 2pt conversions
