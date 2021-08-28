High School Football: LCA hands Magna Vista opening night loss

Liberty Christian scored three defensive touchdowns, three players scored two touchdowns apiece, and the Bulldogs cruised to victory over visiting Magna Vista Friday night, 60-14, at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

Dillon Stowers, Caleb Davidson and Caleb Sears each scored two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (1-0). Davidson’s came on runs of 2 and 3 yards, while Stowers and Sears got in on the defensive effort.

Magna Vista had eight turnovers in the loss.

Stowers returned a fumble 55 yards for a score, and Sears added a 42-yard interception return.

Quarterback Davis Lane, a University of Virginia commit, completed 5-of-8 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Sears on a 67-yard score and then found Stowers for a 13-yard touchdown. Lane added a 15-yard rushing touchdown.

Jaylin Belford led the Bulldogs with 78 receiving yards and he added a 3-yard rushing touchdown.

The Warriors scored twice thanks to quarterback Rion Martin. He scored on a 6-yard run and then connected with Tyler Johnson on a 51-yard touchdown pass.

Magna Vista (0-1) will play its home opener on Friday against Dan River. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.