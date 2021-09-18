High School Football: Magna Vista falls to Franklin County in Ridgeway

Lee said he wasn’t keeping up with his numbers.

“I was just running,’’ Lee said. “I just want to win.’’

“Every time (Jahylen) takes the field, he’s ready to play,’’ Eagles head coach J.R. Edwards said. “He has a mentality that just doesn’t stop. He’s also the kind of kid who doesn’t care about records.

“He’s a hard-nose, love-the-mentality football kid. He’s going to play somewhere at the next level,’’ Edwards said.

“As the kids say, ‘He gets juiced up for the game.’

The Eagles offensive line was able to free Lee as he pursued his marks. Six of his carries were for 10 or more yards.

“It feels amazing (to help Jahylen). That’s the whole job of the o-line. We love it and we need to do it every game, no matter the opponent,’’ senior lineman Eli Davis said.

With the win, its 12th in a 23-game series that dates to 1996, Franklin County stops a five-game losing streak dating to a seven-game, spring 2021 campaign that produced a 4-3 finish.

In those five setbacks, the Eagles defense surrendered 57, 41, 41, 45 and 56 points, while their offense broke the 30-point mark only once.