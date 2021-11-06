High School football: Magna Vista finishes regular season with road win over Patrick County

Magna Vista rushed for 398 yards and added another 114 in the air in a 45-20 win over Patrick County in Stuart Friday night.

Warriors quarterback Rion Martin accounted for five total touchdowns in the win. Martin had rushing TDs of 13, 33, and 24 yards, and two scores through the air. The senior threw a 63-yard touchdown to Tyler Johnson, and a 28-yard TD to J'mere Hairston.

Martin had a team-high 137 yards rushing on 16 carries, and was 7-for-12 passing for 114 yard.

Gavin Thomas and Tyler Johnson also had rushing touchdowns for the Warriors. Johnson, a Penn State football commit, had six rushes for 74 yards, and three catches for 83 yards.

All of Patrick County's 224 total yards of offense came on the ground. Ben Hylton had a game-high 187 yards on 20 carries, a TD, and 2-point conversion.

Boogie Yellock added 37 yards on seven carries with a touchdown, and Demontez Hill added his own 1-yard scoring run for the Cougars.