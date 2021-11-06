High School football: Magna Vista finishes regular season with road win over Patrick County

Magna Vista rushed for 398 yards and added another 114 in the air in a 45-20 win over Patrick County in Stuart Friday night.
Warriors quarterback Rion Martin accounted for five total touchdowns in the win. Martin had rushing TDs of 13, 33, and 24 yards, and two scores through the air. The senior threw a 63-yard touchdown to Tyler Johnson, and a 28-yard TD to J'mere Hairston.
Martin had a team-high 137 yards rushing on 16 carries, and was 7-for-12 passing for 114 yard.
Gavin Thomas and Tyler Johnson also had rushing touchdowns for the Warriors. Johnson, a Penn State football commit, had six rushes for 74 yards, and three catches for 83 yards.
All of Patrick County's 224 total yards of offense came on the ground. Ben Hylton had a game-high 187 yards on 20 carries, a TD, and 2-point conversion.
Boogie Yellock added 37 yards on seven carries with a touchdown, and Demontez Hill added his own 1-yard scoring run for the Cougars.
Defensively for the Cougars, Josh Wright had nine tackles, Sam Hubbard had seven tackles with three tackles for loss and a sack, and Cameron White added six tackles, one for a loss and a sack. Triston Underwood and Peyton Cambron each had five tackles, Josh Dalton added three tackles and two tackles for loss, and TJ Wimbush added two tackles and an interception for PCHS.
The Cougars led 14-6 after the first quarter, but the Warriors scored twice in the second for a 20-14 lead at the half.
Magna Vista finishes the regular season 5-5. The Warriors were ranked No. 6 in the Region 3D playoff standings prior to Friday's game. They're now guaranteed a berth in the postseason, returning after missing out during the shortened spring season.
Patrick County (2-7) was ranked No. 8 in the Region 2C playoff rankings, with the top eight teams reaching the postseason. The Cougars were hurt by last week’s canceled contest against Martinsville, putting the distance between them and No. 9 Dan River at just 0.3 points. Dan River also lost on Friday to William Campbell.
The VHSL will release the final playoff rankings and matchups for the first round early this week.
Magna Vista 45, Patrick County 20
MVHS 6 14 13 12 - 45
PCHS 14 0 6 0 - 20
Magna Vista statistics
Rushing
R. Martin 16/137, 3TD; A. Thomas 11/86; G. Thomas 1/3, TD; T. Johnson 6/74, TD; J. Preston 1/2; J. Hairston 2/12; Joeseph Spriggs 4/84
Passing