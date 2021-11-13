High School Football: Magna Vista looking forward to more normal offseason after region playoffs loss

“I thought we played tough this season. I don’t think we executed at the ability we were capable of, but I thought we played hard and played tough,” Favero said.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully getting everything back to normal so we can get in our normal routines and get in the weight room for a solid year. We got to lift some last spring but you’re playing a season and trying to get stronger, trying to get stronger in the summer, and that’s just not us. We hang our hats on being great in the weight room. We’ve got to do that again. So we want to fix it and get back to where we were. This is a young group, we played a lot of young kids. They’ve got to get back in the weight room and earn it.”

Magna Vista will graduate 14 seniors off of this year’s squad.

“I’m going to miss the toughness. I thought the kids played tough,” Favero said of his seniors. “My quarterback, Rion Martin, I told him he’s an old school Warrior. He just comes out and plays hard and everything we ask you to do you do. And Tyler Johnson and Xavier Woody. It’s just a good group of kids who are going to come out and play hard and work and grind and get better and give us everything they’ve got. And that’s what we ask for.

"I think they set a good example for the young kids and we’ve just got to continue to build off of that.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

