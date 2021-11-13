High School Football: Magna Vista looking forward to more normal offseason after region playoffs loss

Magna Vista had just 71 yards rushing as a team as they struggled all night to get much going offensively Friday in a 49-13 loss to Bassett in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs.
The Warriors had chances to put points on the board. On their first possession of the second quarter, they marched 67 yards and got down to the 1-yard-line. But two false start penalties pushed them back, and they were unable to put any points on the board after their field goal attempt from the 6-yard-line came up short.
On Bassett's first possession of the third, Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson grabbed an interception and ran it 90 yards for a touchdown, but the score was called back due to another Warriors penalty.
Four plays later, Hairston ran into the endzone for Bassett to make the score 35-7.
“We just didn’t play well enough. Flat out,” said Magna Vista coach Joe Favero. “We didn’t tackle well early in the first quarter and we get a chance early in the second quarter offensively down in the redzone and we get two false starts on the 2. You can’t have any mistakes like that in a big game and come out with a win. Those plays would make it 14-7. And then we’d be down 28-7 and then have a pick-6. The score should have been 28-14 at that point.
“That’s what we needed to do. We needed to put pressure on them. We never made the plays that we needed to to put pressure on them. And their kids played well.”
Favero said Friday was just one of those games where things just didn't go his team's way.
“Those plays will sometimes go against you and tonight they went against us and they were big plays in this game,” he said. “You try and get the kids to fight through it, fight through it, fight through it, but sometimes those things just don’t go your way.”
Johnson, a senior Penn State football commit, had the Warriors only touchdown of the first half, returning a kickoff for a score with 18 seconds left on the clock.
Magna Vista's only other touchdown came on a 4-yard run by quarterback Rion Martin to bring the score to 35-13 with 6:35 left in the third.
Martin led the Warriors with 33 yards rushing. The senior was 5-13 passing for 103 yards.
Magna Vista finishes the season 5-6. Not counting the shortened spring season earlier this year when the playoffs were cut from eight to four teams, Magna Vista has reached the normal postseason in 13 straight seasons.
With last fall’s football season moved to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Favero said it was tough to prepare for a normal fall 2021 like they would in any other year.
His hope is his program can get back to normalcy this spring and summer.
“I thought we played tough this season. I don’t think we executed at the ability we were capable of, but I thought we played hard and played tough,” Favero said.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully getting everything back to normal so we can get in our normal routines and get in the weight room for a solid year. We got to lift some last spring but you’re playing a season and trying to get stronger, trying to get stronger in the summer, and that’s just not us. We hang our hats on being great in the weight room. We’ve got to do that again. So we want to fix it and get back to where we were. This is a young group, we played a lot of young kids. They’ve got to get back in the weight room and earn it.”
Magna Vista will graduate 14 seniors off of this year’s squad.
“I’m going to miss the toughness. I thought the kids played tough,” Favero said of his seniors. “My quarterback, Rion Martin, I told him he’s an old school Warrior. He just comes out and plays hard and everything we ask you to do you do. And Tyler Johnson and Xavier Woody. It’s just a good group of kids who are going to come out and play hard and work and grind and get better and give us everything they’ve got. And that’s what we ask for.
"I think they set a good example for the young kids and we’ve just got to continue to build off of that.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com