High School Football: Magna Vista makes enough big plays to hold off Patrick County in regular season finale

The name of the game on Friday night in Ridgeway was big plays. Patrick County’s football team had several, Magna Vista just happened to have more.

After scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter, the Warriors held off a Cougars surge on the way to a 55-28 win in both team’s regular season finales.

From the start, the Warriors came out looking for momentum, going for an onside kick on the opening kickoff.

They recovered, getting possession at midfield to start the game. On the first play from scrimmage, Simeon Moore ran a quarterback-keeper 51 yards to the endzone to put Magna Vista up 6-0 early.

“We’ve done it a bunch this year,” MV coach Joe Favero said of the early onside kick. “We’ve got a good kicker, he kicks it really well, so it’s something we definitely use to our advantage.”

Magna Vista (7-3) added a 10-yard touchdown pass from Moore to J’Mere Hairston, and a 13-yard touchdown run by J.J. Spriggs in the first quarter to take a 20-0 lead after 12 minutes of play.

They only grew the lead from there. The Warriors had a 4-yard touchdown run by Ethan Dukes and a 47-yard romp to the endzone by Spriggs to make it 34-0 midway through the second.

After falling in an early hole, the Cougars started to battle back in a big way. Triston Underwood found Jai Penn for two 70-yard scores, and Underwood ran for another TD of one yard just before the half to go into the break trailing, 41-21.

“We just all year have been preaching it’s the next play that counts,” said Patrick County coach David Morrison. “The last play is done, it’s the next play that counts. We’re not going to give up, we’re not going to lay down, and I really appreciate the effort of those guys to step back up.

“We just caught a few bad breaks right there and got down pretty quick, but our players started to step up, our big time players started to make plays, and things started working in the right direction really quick.”

Patrick County (2-8) tried to give MV a taste of its own medicine, recovering their own onside kick attempt to start the second half. But the Warriors defense didn’t let it turn into anything. The Cougars drive ended when Moore came up with an interception in the endzone.

Dukes added a second touchdown to extend Magna Vista’s lead, and Bryson Kidd added his own interception in the endzone late in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors final touchdown came on a 44-yard run by Tahjir Hairston with 2:59 left on the clock.

“I thought we came out the way we needed to,” Favero said. “I thought we played really well there in the first quarter and half of the second, and really were doing a lot of things right.

“I think we maybe celebrated a little early. And they’ve got some speed, they’ve got some kids who can play. They got behind us and scored some easy touchdowns. We gave up too many easy touchdowns, too many big plays. Our secondary has played really well this year, I’m not sure why we gave up so many tonight. We’re going to have to figure that one out. But I thought our kids played hard and we got out of here with a good win on senior night.”

Spriggs and J’Mere Hairston each got into triple-digit rushing on the night, Spriggs going for 111 yards on seven carries, and J’Mere Hairston gaining 103 yards on five carries. J’Mere Hairston added three catches for 72 yards.

Moore was 3-for-7 passing for 62 yards, and added 85 yards rushing on six carries. Dukes had 63 yards on 11 carries.

Magna Vista gained 404 yards on the ground as a team.

Dahmir Allen and Caleb Martin each recovered fumbles for the Warriors defense.

PC added a touchdown on a 1-yard run by Peyton Cambron with 0:44 left on the clock.

The Cougars had just 73 yards rushing as a team.

Underwood was 8-for-19 passing for 266 yards. Penn had three catches for 171 yards.

“We can’t dig a hole like we did in the first half to a team that good,” Morrison said. “Our guys, all year we’ve battled a lot of things on the field and off as far as injuries and illness. It hit us this week. We’ve had so many guys out, it’s been tough, but you just cannot dig yourself a hole to a team that good and expect to come back, but we were going to try. We were not going to stop.

"I’m so proud of these guys for their effort throughout the game. Not giving up, continuing to grind, and just trying with everything they’ve got to pull it off.”

SENIORS

Magna Vista honored 11 seniors before the start of Friday’s game, which was their final regular season home contest. Those seniors were: Christopher Compton, Caleb Lynch, Eric Lane, Andrew Warren, Jontae Hairston, De'Andre Brim, Christian Millner, Austin LaPrade, William Lowery, Bear Priddy, and Cameron Joyce.

Patrick County’s 11 seniors also played in their final game with the program. Those seniors were: William Black, Cambron, Colin Campbell, Demontez Hill, Samuel Hubbard, Rawleigh Mabe, Penn, George Stovall, Tyler Stowe, Underwood, and Isaac Wood.

Morrison is hopeful his underclassmen learn a lot from this year’s seniors.

“It goes beyond wins and losses, what this senior group has done,” Morrison said. “A lot of the things that these guys have done in the offseason, the things that they continue to do within the school and the community, servant leadership is what it boils down to, and these guys have just been fantastic. They have really laid the groundwork for what we want each class to look like.

“Obviously we want to be more successful, but sometimes you’re just going to have so many obstacles to overcome, it gets tough. But this group, they never stopped, they never tried to quit, and they kept grinding through everything that was tough. All the hardships they’ve faced, these guys have really shown the younger groups what it looks like to work for something greater.”

PLAYOFFS

While Favero said he thought his team tackled well on Friday, and played physical in the trench, not allowing big plays on defense will be a focus this week as the Warriors look ahead to the playoffs.

Coming into Friday’s game, Magna Vista was ranked No. 3 in the Region 3D standings. The top four teams in the district play a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

After Bassett, the No. 2 team in the region, lost on Friday to Martinsville, there's a chance the Warriors could jump a spot over the Bengals.

With Bassett's loss, the Bengals, Warriors, and Martinsville finish the season as Piedmont District co-champions.

Magna Vista heads into the playoffs on a four game winning streak after starting the season 3-3. Favero credits the turnaround with players buying in, practicing, and paying attention to details.

“Gaining experience has helped us," he said. "And playing hard and playing every play.

“Now everybody’s 0-0 once the playoffs start. It’s always a lot of fun, and I think our kids are playing well at the right time. I think we had a young team at the beginning of the year and those guys aren’t young anymore. They’ve grown up on the field and gotten better and better. We’re definitely a different team now than we were a month, two months ago.”

No matter who they play, Favero is excited the game will take place in “The Hole” in Ridgeway.

“That’s huge. Playing at home in the playoffs is huge,” he said. “We’ll be excited. This place will be packed and it should be a great atmosphere next week.”

Final region seeding and first round playoff matchups are expected to be announced by the Virginia High School League on Monday or Tuesday.

Magna Vista 55, Patrick County 28

PCHS 0 - 21 - 0 - 7 --- 28

MVHS 20 - 21 - 7 - 7 --- 55

Scoring summary

First quarter

11:36 – MVHS Moore 51 run (kick no good)

7:28 – MVHS Moore to J. Hairston 10 pass (kick good)

1:06 – MVHS Spriggs 13 run (kick good)

Second quarter

9:55 – MVHS Dukes 4 run (kick good)

6:49 – MVHS Spriggs 53 run (kick good)

6:07 – PCHS Underwood to Penn 70 pass (2-pt. good)

5:51 – MVHS J. Hairston 51 run (kick good)

5:25 – PCHS Underwood to Penn 70 pass (kick good)

0:01 – PCHS Underwood 1 run (kick no good)

Third quarter

0:11 – MVHS Dukes 1 run (kick good)

Fourth quarter

2:59 – MVHS T. Hairston 44 run (kick good)

0:44 – PCHS Cambron 1 run (kick good)