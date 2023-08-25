FOOTBALL

Magna Vista 41, Staunton River 6

The Magna Vista football team avenged a playoff loss to Staunton River last season with a 41-6 victory over the Eagles on Friday in Ridgeway in the season opener for both teams.

JJ Spriggs got the scoring started for the Warriors on a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. The possession was set up after Magna Vista recovered a fumbled snap on an Eagles punt attempt on their first possession.

Later in the quarter, the Warriors defense forced an Eagles turnover-on-downs, and on the next possession Simeon Moore found Torian Younger for a touchdown to make it 14-0.

Magna Vista added one more TD before the half. Moore again found Younger for a 40 yard gain, and Moore finished the drive with a short run into the endzone to go up 21-0 with 1:06 left before the half.

Magna Vista (1-0) will return home next Friday for another non-district contest against Dan River. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Patrick County 21, Martinsville 15

Three big second half special teams plays helped the Patrick County football team to a comeback 21-15 win over Martinsville on Friday at MHS.

Trailing 7-0 at the half, the Cougars ran the opening kickoff of the third quarter all the way down to the 11-yard-line. Four plays later, they nearly lost possession on a fourth down attempt, but a measurement showed the Cougars run attempt was an inch over the first down marker, setting up first down on the 1-yard-line.

On the next play, Patrick County scored to tie it at 7-7.

The Bulldogs answered with a 41-yard touchdown catch by Cayden Walker, and a successful two-point conversion to re-take the lead.

On Martinsville's next possession, the snap on a punt attempt sailed over the punter's head and was eventually recovered by the Cougars in the endzone. PC also converted the 2-point conversion to again tie the score at 15-15.

On the ensuing kickoff, Patrick County was successful on an onside kick attempt, giving them possession back. They took advantage, driving down the field and finishing with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Easton Harris to Connor Goad for the Cougars first lead of the night with 7:21 remaining on the clock.

Patrick County (1-0) will play their home opener next Friday against Bassett.

Martinsville (0-1) will return home next week to face Gretna.

Kickoff for both games is at 7 p.m.

Franklin County 28, Bassett 24

Bassett saw a 17 point halftime lead fall away in a 28-24 loss to Franklin County on Friday at BHS.

Trailing 24-7 at the half, Franklin County cut into the lead by running the opening kickoff of the third quarter all the way back to cut the lead to 10.

Later in the third, the Eagles grabbed an interception and returned it for a touchdown.

Bassett led 24-21 at the end of the third.

The Eagles took the lead for good on an offensive TD with just over three minutes remaining.

Bassett attempted a comeback, starting a drive with less than two minutes remaining. The Bengals took it down to the 30-yard-line, but another Eagles interception with 9 seconds remaining sealed the road win.

Bassett (0-1) will next travel to Patrick County on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.