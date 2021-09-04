High School Football: Magna Vista put on show from opening whistle in Friday's win over Dan River

Martin finished with 49 yards rushing and was 6-for-14 passing for 56 yards. The 2-way player also intercepted a Dan River pass in the first half.

Favero continues to be impressed by Martin, a senior, who moved to QB this season after playing mostly defense and receiver the last three years.

“He’s getting better and better every week… His upside is huge, he just doesn’t have a lot of reps,” Favero said. “He’s a senior who’s played a lot of football for us... He’s getting better and better and he adds a dimension to our offense that’s a little different.”

The Warriors were coming off of a 60-14 loss to Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg last Friday, a game in which they turned the ball over eight times, three of which were returned for TDs by the Bulldogs.

Magna Vista did a much better job controlling the ball Friday. The Warriors' only turnover came in the third quarter when Dan River’s Dorian Griffith intercepted a Magna Vista pass in the endzone and ran it back to midfield. The Wildcats marched the rest of the way down the field to the 7-yard-line and also went for the endzone where Johnson was waiting to take it right back.