High School Football: Magna Vista put on show from opening whistle in Friday's win over Dan River

Word to the wise – don’t show up late to Magna Vista football games.
Because Warriors senior Tyler Johnson puts on a show from the opening kickoff. Literally.
In Friday’s 48-12 win over Dan River in Ridgeway, Johnson ran the opening kickoff 89-yards to the endzone. It was one of three TDs on the night by the Penn State football commit, and all three came in the three phases of the game.
Johnson also ran for a 47-yard touchdown later in the first quarter, and finished his night with a 100-yard pick-6 in the third that gave the Warriors a 34-6 lead with 2:01 left in the frame.
Johnson finished the night with 432 all-purpose yards, including 133 yards on six rushes and 195 yards on returns.
“You expect your best players to make plays and he definitely did that for us,” said Magna Vista coach Joe Favero after the win.
It wasn’t just Johnson who made Friday's game worth the price of admission. Magna Vista quarterback Rion Martin added three total touchdowns - two rushing scores of 25 and 13 yards, and a 30-yard passing touchdown to Deontae Lawson in the fourth.
Lawson's touchdown showed the athleticism of the Warriors skill position players. Martin's initial pass bounced off another Warriors' hands, and Lawson scooped it up before it hit the ground as he fell into the endzone.
Martin finished with 49 yards rushing and was 6-for-14 passing for 56 yards. The 2-way player also intercepted a Dan River pass in the first half.
Favero continues to be impressed by Martin, a senior, who moved to QB this season after playing mostly defense and receiver the last three years.
“He’s getting better and better every week… His upside is huge, he just doesn’t have a lot of reps,” Favero said. “He’s a senior who’s played a lot of football for us... He’s getting better and better and he adds a dimension to our offense that’s a little different.”
The Warriors were coming off of a 60-14 loss to Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg last Friday, a game in which they turned the ball over eight times, three of which were returned for TDs by the Bulldogs.
Magna Vista did a much better job controlling the ball Friday. The Warriors' only turnover came in the third quarter when Dan River’s Dorian Griffith intercepted a Magna Vista pass in the endzone and ran it back to midfield. The Wildcats marched the rest of the way down the field to the 7-yard-line and also went for the endzone where Johnson was waiting to take it right back.
The biggest mistakes for Magna Vista were two touchdowns – both passes from Martin – that were called back due to penalties. But the offense and defense worked to make sure neither missed score was costly.
“A little sloppy at times, but I thought our effort and energy was great at times,” Favero said. “I told the guys definitely played better than we did last week. We turned the ball over too much last week to even really get going. I thought tonight we played like a much better football team.”
The Warriors defense held Dan River to 145 total yards of offense. They intercepted two passes and also recovered a fumble.
Dan River’s two touchdowns came on an 11-yard run by DJ Gregory in the first quarter – Magna Vista’s Zayvion Estes blocked the extra point attempt – and a 68-yard pass from Shamar Ferguson to Jacoby Davis late in the fourth.
“Last week we didn’t make them earn touchdowns. We gave them the ball on the 18, 15…This week we gave Dan River a lot of long fields, made them have to drive,” Favero said. “It’s hard to drive the ball in high school football and I thought our kids did a great job of giving up small plays but no big plays, except there at the end.”
The Warriors No. 22 Jontae Hairston finished the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown in the fourth. It was Hairston's only touch of the night.
The Warriors (1-1) will go on the road to Gretna High School next week for a 7 p.m. game.
Magna 48, Dan River 12
DRHS 6 0 0 6 - 12
MVHS 20 7 7 14 – 48
Scoring Summary
MVHS (12:00 1Q) – T. Johnson 89 kick return (XP good)
MVHS (7:43 1Q) – R. Martin 25 run (XP no good)
DRHS (3:31 1Q) – D. Gregory 11 run (XP no good)
MVHS (2:34 1Q) – T. Johnson 47 run (XP good)
MVHS (0:30.5 2Q) – R. Martin 13 run (XP good)
MVHS (2:01 3Q) – T. Johnson 100 interception return (XP good)
MVHS (9:15 4Q) – R. Martin 30 pass to D. Lawson (XP good)
DRHS (6:51 4Q) – S. Ferguson 68 pass to J. Davis (XP no good)
MVHS (4:34 4Q) – J. Hairston 22 run (XP good)
Stats
MVHS
Passing: R. Martin 6-14, 56yds, TD, INT
Rushing: R. Martin 9/49, 2TD; T. Johnson 6/133, TD; J. Hairston 1/22, TD; A. Thomas 8/54; Z. Estes 4/18; A. Swanson 1/14; V. Freeman 1/5
Receiving: D. Lawson 1/30, TD; J. Preston 2/17; T. Johnson 2/4; T. Younger 1/5
DRHS
Passing: S. Ferguson 3-7, 92yds, TD, INT; J. Haynes 7-12, 13yds, INT
Rushing: D. Gregory 22/40, TD; S. Ferguson 4/11
Receiving: J. Davis 2/63, TD; D. Glass 1/19; S. Ferguson 2/10; D. Dickerson 4/8; T. Garland 1/5
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com