High School Football: Magna Vista wins second straight PD road contest

DRY FORK- Magna Vista came into Dry Fork looking to notch their first set of back-to-back wins since earning victories in Weeks 2 and 3 of the season.

And the Warriors made sure that their presence was felt on the field Wednesday night.

A pair of rushing scores from Warriors senior quarterback Rion Martin, along with two touchdown passes to Caleb Lynch and Justin Preston, pushed Magna Vista to a 42-14 Piedmont District blowout win over the Tunstall Trojans.

“I thought we played well. We came down here on a Wednesday, which is kind of odd, and settled into the game early and played well,” said Warriors head coach Joe Favero. “We scored on almost every possession in the first half... The first half we played well. We got to play a lot of kids there in the second half and give the young kids experience, which is important.”

The Warriors posted half of their points in the second quarter alone. From their own 25-yardline, Magna Vista’s clock management strategy help drained the remaining three minutes in the first quarter, rolling over their possession to start the second. The Warriors found themselves on fourth-and-one at the Tunstall 1-yard-line.

Martin would sneak in, with the help of his offensive line, to extend Magna Vista’s lead to 14-0.