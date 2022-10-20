High School Football: Martinsville bounces back in big way; defeats Tunstall, 48-14

The Martinsville High School football team bounced back in a big way on Thursday, defeating Tunstall, 48-14, at home in a Piedmont District matchup.

Four different Bulldogs found the endzone in the win. The Bulldogs ran for 225 yards a team.

“I’m just thankful, again,” said Martinsville coach Bobby Martin. “After last week, I’m just thankful.”

The win helps Martinsville bounce back from a 28-16 loss to Magna Vista last Friday in Ridgeway. It was the Bulldogs first loss of the season.

Latrell Hairston opened the scoring on Thursday with a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and added a 1-yard score late in the third.

Senior Jahmal Jones found the endzone three times. The running back had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the night, and he added an interception returned for TD with 0:40 left in the first half to take Martinsville into the break up, 21-7.

Jones capped his night with a 77-yard romp to the endzone midway through the fourth. He finished the night with 10 carries for 131 yards.

Izayveous Martin added a 7-yard score in the third, and freshman Denyiran Hodge ran in a 39-yard score with 38 seconds remaining on the clock.

It was Hodge’s first varsity touchdown.

“Dealing with 15, 16, 17 18 year olds, it takes a little bit, but they wanted it,” Martin said of his team. “The lesson to learn is it doesn’t always work the way you want it to work, but you’ve got to bounce back from it… That’s a life lesson in everything, just bounce back.”

Martin finished the night with six carries for 65 yards. Hairston had five carries for 42 yards, and Cash Hairston had four carries for 22 yards.

Martinsville’s defense held an opponent to two touchdowns or less for the fourth time this season.

Tunstall got on the board first on Thursday with a touchdown run less than four minutes into play. Following the early deficit, Martinsville scored five straight touchdowns.

The Trojans other TD came on a 19-yard run midway through the fourth to make the score, 34-14.

Martinsville’s defense came away with two fourth-down stops in the second half, and recovered a Tunstall fumble as time expired.

“We were fighting. We fight hard,” Martin said. “This team, we just fight. We’re an old throwback team, we just fight. We don’t try to have any superstars, we just fight.”

With the win, Martinsville improves to 7-1 on the year, and 3-1 in district play. The Bulldogs will next travel to Patrick County on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.