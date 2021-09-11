High School Football: Martinsville celebrates long-awaited win Friday over Morehead

It had been a long time since the Martinsville High School football team had the chance to play, and even longer since the team had the chance to celebrate a win.

So when the final whistle blew on the team’s 34-18 victory over Morehead High School Friday, the extended celebration was warranted.

Martinsville went 0-10 in 2019, the first season under head coach Bobby Martin, and didn’t play in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Friday’s win was not only the first in Martin’s tenure at the school, but the Bulldogs first victory since September 2018.

It was Martinsville's second game of the 2021 season.

“I’ve been coaching over 30 years. I’ve got a bunch of wins. I don’t even know how many I’ve got. That’s not important. What’s important is them. They need to feel what it’s like to win and learn how to win,” Martin said. “That’s what I’m excited about. I’m excited for them. They’ve put in all that hard work. Those 22 months of not playing and trying to get guys out and making phone calls, it’s been tough to get a win. If anything I’m more excited for them.”

It was apparent from the get-go Friday that the Bulldogs game plan was to beat Morehead in the run game, put together long drives, and control the clock.