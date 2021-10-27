High School Football: Martinsville holds on for PD road win over Tunstall

DRY FORK – As the final seconds of Tuesday's game ticked down, the Martinsville High School Bulldogs had possession deep in the Tunstall Trojans redzone territory. But the Bulldogs spared the scoring opportunities and went into victory formation instead.
Martinsville (4-4) didn't need to score as they took care of business on the road, taking the 28-8 Piedmont District victory over Tunstall (1-7) on a cold, windy Tuesday night in Dry Fork.
Following the win, Bulldogs head coach Bobby Martin praised his players for their efforts, for playing as a whole, and for coming together when opportunities arose. One of Martin’s assistants continued the high praise, telling the team, “It’s the best game you all played all year”
“It’s just a blessing. We hung together and we have been through a lot this year,” Martin said. “COVID has been crazy. We've just been through a lot of injuries, COVID, and trying to keep everyone together, and they stayed together. I’m proud of them.
“I was just proud of the things that we asked them to do. That is what I was happy about... They tried to do what we worked on all week. And it paid off for them. We are just trying to get better every day. That is what we talked about every day. Not just as football players, but as men.”
Martinsville put the dagger of the Trojans' hopes of a comeback with just over four minutes left in third quarter. Tunstall took the ball on their own 30-yard line, where they attempted a lateral pass in hopes of getting open for a quick gain. But as the ball hung in the air, en route to the Trojans receiver, Bulldogs senior Jaylan Long came across, jumping up for the interception.
With an open field ahead, Long would take the interception 30 yards back for the score, pushing Martinsville to a 28-0 lead.
Prior to the interception, the Bulldogs added on to their lead mid-way through the quarter. On second-and-12 on the Trojans 27-yard-line, Martinsville junior quarterback Rashaun Dickerson connected to junior wide receiver Cash Hairston to make it a 22-0 lead. The score capped of a six-play, 49-yard drive that lasted three minutes.
With three minutes left in the game, Tunstall was able to remove the goose egg on the board, refusing to go out scoreless on senior night. On the kickoff return, Trojans sophomore running back and linebacker Bricen Pool picked up the Bulldogs squib kick and quickly found open ground, taking to the Martinsville 20-yard line to start the ensuing drive.
Tunstall would only need two plays to cash in - the first play being an 18-yard run from Poole that landed Tunstall on the Bulldogs 1-yard-line. With the help of Tunstall’s offensive line, Poole would capitalize on the drive, punching up the middle for the rushing touchdown. Tunstall would go with the two-point conversion attempt and convert.
The Trojans did have another chance in order to cut the Bulldogs lead in the fourth. Tunstall set up shop on their own 30-yard-line and slowly chipped away at the Bulldogs' rushing attack defense.
Tunstall’s six-minute drive took them to the Bulldogs 14-yard-line, highlighted by a 38-yard completion from senior Damani Hairston to fellow senior Jeremiah Davis on second-and-30. Hairston also connected with freshman Nash Glasscock for 25 yards, which landed the team in redzone territory.
But a pair of incomplete passes and rushing attempt with no gain forced Tunstall to go for it on fourth down. Tunstall would turn the ball over on downs, cementing Martinsville’s victory.
Martinsville took a 14-0 lead with 2:50 left in the second quarter when Dickerson took the ball in his own hands for the QB keeper, eluding a pair of tackles for the 9-yard rushing score.
Of the four wins for Martinsville this season, three of them have come on the road, and two of the wins were also schools in Pittsylvania County - Dan River and Chatham.
Both Martinsville and Tunstall will have only two days to prepare before taking the gridiron again. Tunstall will finish their season on the road, travelling to Gretna to take on the Hawks on Friday.
Martinsville will return home for their senior night Friday to take on the Patrick County Cougars. Both games are slated for 7 p.m.