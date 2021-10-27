High School Football: Martinsville holds on for PD road win over Tunstall

DRY FORK – As the final seconds of Tuesday's game ticked down, the Martinsville High School Bulldogs had possession deep in the Tunstall Trojans redzone territory. But the Bulldogs spared the scoring opportunities and went into victory formation instead.

Martinsville (4-4) didn't need to score as they took care of business on the road, taking the 28-8 Piedmont District victory over Tunstall (1-7) on a cold, windy Tuesday night in Dry Fork.

Following the win, Bulldogs head coach Bobby Martin praised his players for their efforts, for playing as a whole, and for coming together when opportunities arose. One of Martin’s assistants continued the high praise, telling the team, “It’s the best game you all played all year”

“It’s just a blessing. We hung together and we have been through a lot this year,” Martin said. “COVID has been crazy. We've just been through a lot of injuries, COVID, and trying to keep everyone together, and they stayed together. I’m proud of them.

“I was just proud of the things that we asked them to do. That is what I was happy about... They tried to do what we worked on all week. And it paid off for them. We are just trying to get better every day. That is what we talked about every day. Not just as football players, but as men.”