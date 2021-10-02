High School Football: Patrick County wins PD contest at Tunstall

Heading into the second half of Friday's game at Tunstall High School, the Patrick County Cougars held onto a slim 22-20 lead over the Trojans.
But for Patrick County, they had a plan in mind.
Along with shutdown defense, the Cougars were able to score 24 points in the second half to grab the 46-27 win over Tunstall, spoiling the Trojans homecoming week.
“It's huge. We have been prepping all week, and we’ve been talking about these guys,” said Cougars head coach David Morrison. “We’ve been watching film on them and as a coaching staff, we said, You know what? We are going to Tunstall, and this team is so much better than what their scores represented so far.”
The Cougars took possession on their own 39-yard-line to begin the second half. Patrick County chipped away at the Trojans defense, using the run game to their advantage. With first-and-ten on the Trojans 11-yard-line, Cougars junior quarterback Demontez Hill ran for a touchdown on the QB keeper with seven minutes remaining in the third. After the two-point conversion, the Cougars led 30-20.
Following a short, squib kick from the Cougars, Tunstall would set up shop on their own 40-yard line. The opportunity didn’t go to waste, as sophomore running back Ryan Jones barreled his way through multiple Cougars for the 8-yard rushing touchdown, cutting Patrick County’s lead to three.
Patrick County responded on their next possession, working their way down to the Tunstall 17-yard-line, inside redzone territory. On third-and-goal at the Tunstall 11-yard line, the Trojans were hit with a pass interference penalty that moved the ball up to the 5-yard-line for the Cougars.
Patrick County would run the ball down to the 1-yard-line. From there, Hill would take the situation into his own hands once more, sneaking in on the QB keeper to open their lead to 38-27.
Hill ended his night with 45 rushing yards and 49 passing.
After the Trojans went 3-and-out with seven minutes remaining in the game, Patrick County only needed a few plays to capitalize. Facing second-and-seven on Tunstall’s 46-yard-line, senior Ben Hylton found a gap up the middle of Tunstall’s defense, taking off and outrunning several Trojans for the score, upping their lead to 46-27 after the two-point conversion.
Hylton led the Cougars with 98 rushing yards. Tycarious Yellock had 37.
“We have a couple of really good backs, back there. Tycarius (Yellock) is awesome and Ben (Hylton) does a great job for us,” Morrison said. “You've always got to respect Demontez (Hill) at quarterback. You also got Peyton Cambron who is a 250-pound hammer. We like to move the ball around and spread the ball around and be unselfish with it. As soon as the offensive line started moving, coming together and grinding a little bit, it really opened the things up.”
Both Tunstall and Patrick County exchanged one-and-done scoring plays in the first quarter. Following Hylton's touchdown that made it a one-point, 8-7 game for the Cougars in the first 10 minutes, PCHS made the decision to kick it short for the Trojans in order to throw them off.
Their plan would soon backfire, as senior Damani Hairston scooped the ball and returned the kick from the Tunstall 35-yard-line for a touchdown, giving Tunstall a temporary 13-8 lead with 1:07 left in the first.
Soon after the Cougars set up on their own 48-yard-line after Tunstall’s score, Yellock juked multiple Trojans and took off for a 52-yard rushing touchdown to one-up Tunstall at 14-13.
Tunstall (1-3) won't have to travel far next week, as they head into Danville to take on the GW Eagles. Patrick County (2-3) will also hit the road, as they take on Bassett. Both games are at 7 p.m. and are Piedmont District matchups.