High School Football: Patrick County wins PD contest at Tunstall

Patrick County responded on their next possession, working their way down to the Tunstall 17-yard-line, inside redzone territory. On third-and-goal at the Tunstall 11-yard line, the Trojans were hit with a pass interference penalty that moved the ball up to the 5-yard-line for the Cougars.

Patrick County would run the ball down to the 1-yard-line. From there, Hill would take the situation into his own hands once more, sneaking in on the QB keeper to open their lead to 38-27.

Hill ended his night with 45 rushing yards and 49 passing.

After the Trojans went 3-and-out with seven minutes remaining in the game, Patrick County only needed a few plays to capitalize. Facing second-and-seven on Tunstall’s 46-yard-line, senior Ben Hylton found a gap up the middle of Tunstall’s defense, taking off and outrunning several Trojans for the score, upping their lead to 46-27 after the two-point conversion.

Hylton led the Cougars with 98 rushing yards. Tycarious Yellock had 37.