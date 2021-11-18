High School Football Playoffs: Bengals ready for road trip to Abingdon

The Bassett High School Bengals will take a long road trip Friday to take on the Abingdon High School Falcons in the Region 3D semifinals.
Both teams are coming off convincing wins in the first round of the playoffs. Bassett, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, defeated No. 6 seed Magna Vista, 49-13, behind 303 yards on the ground and 186 yards through the air as a team.
Senior Tyheim Cline stepped up as the number one running back with senior Simeon Walker-Muse out, rushing for 92 yards and one touchdown.
When asked how was the energy was in practice this week, Cline said, “the energy has been really high. We’ve been bringing it and staying locked in all week.”
On the other side, the Bengals will be taking have the 10-1 Abingdon Falcons, whose lone loss came early in the season against Region 3D's No. 1 seed, Christiansburg.
The Falcons, No. 2 in the region, are coming off a 28-14 win against Northside in the first round of the playoffs last week.
Falcons quarterback Cole Lambert is 67-for-101 passing this season for 1,415 yards and 17 touchdowns. Lambert's favorite targets this season have been Haynes Carter and Peyton McClanahan. Carter has 32 catches this year for 864 yards and eight touchdowns, and McClanahan has 31 receptions for 549 yards and nine TDs.
Malique Houndshell leads the Falcons on the ground with 1,222 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. Bishop Cook had added 698 yards and nine TDs.
Both teams have offenses that can score at will and defenses that seem to show up and stop opposing offenses week in and out.
Six different Bengals have scored at least one rushing touchdown this season, and seven different Bengals have at least one receiving TD.
Bassett has a 516:143 points for and points against ratio, and Abingdon has a 426:159 ratio.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Abingdon High School.