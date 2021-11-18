High School Football Playoffs: Bengals ready for road trip to Abingdon

The Bassett High School Bengals will take a long road trip Friday to take on the Abingdon High School Falcons in the Region 3D semifinals.

Both teams are coming off convincing wins in the first round of the playoffs. Bassett, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, defeated No. 6 seed Magna Vista, 49-13, behind 303 yards on the ground and 186 yards through the air as a team.

Senior Tyheim Cline stepped up as the number one running back with senior Simeon Walker-Muse out, rushing for 92 yards and one touchdown.

When asked how was the energy was in practice this week, Cline said, “the energy has been really high. We’ve been bringing it and staying locked in all week.”

On the other side, the Bengals will be taking have the 10-1 Abingdon Falcons, whose lone loss came early in the season against Region 3D's No. 1 seed, Christiansburg.

The Falcons, No. 2 in the region, are coming off a 28-14 win against Northside in the first round of the playoffs last week.