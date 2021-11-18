High School Football Playoffs: Martinsville excited for another opportunity to go play, will travel to Glenvar on Friday

Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford told the Roanoke Times following the win over the Cougars that his team was missing some players the last time they took on Martinsville, but they should be at full strength this Friday.

“I think they’re a lot better than they were earlier in the year, too,” Martin said of Glenvar. “If you watch them, I think they’re a whole lot better."

The key for Martinsville, Martin said, will be containing Glenvar up front and limiting turnovers.

“They have a really, really good line on both sides of the ball,” he said. “Their line is tough and they’ve got some skill kids. We’ve got to fight them at the line of scrimmage. We can’t let them control the line.

“Then we’ve got to take care of the football. They’re too good of a team to give turnovers to.”

Martinsville will be playing in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. For a team that, coming into this year, had only won one game since 2018, Martin said he’s proud to show his squad has turned the tides in a year when the odds were stacked against them.