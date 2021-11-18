High School Football Playoffs: Martinsville excited for another opportunity to go play, will travel to Glenvar on Friday

The Martinsville High School football team that will suit up against Glenvar on Friday night is much different than the one that took on the Highlanders in their first game of the season.
That Martinsville team was playing its first game since October 2019. The Bulldogs were behind every other team on their schedule, based solely on the fact Martinsville schools had opted out of all sports this spring because of the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Every other team on the Bulldogs's schedule had played a season during the spring.
The last season Martinsville played, in the fall of 2019, the Bulldogs were 0-10. In 2018 they were 1-9.
Glenvar, on the other hand, came in this fall having reached the Region 2C championship game during the spring. The 2014 VHSL Class 2 state champions have reached the playoffs each of the last 10 seasons.
“They’ve got a really good football program,” MHS football coach Bobby Martin said by phone this week. “I didn’t say team, I said program.”
In that September 3 matchup between the two teams, Martinsville led 7-6 early, but Glenvar ran away with the game from there, finishing with a 25-7 victory.
Martinsville finished the regular season 4-5, and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Bulldogs, the No. 5 seed, reached the second round with a 16-13 win over No. 4 James River in Buchanan last Friday.
“I’m hoping we’ve made a 100 percent improvement (since the first Glenvar game)” Martin said. “We’re so much better than we were at the beginning of the year, but we’ve got a lot of work to do. We were so far behind everybody. We’ve made a lot of improvements, but that one year, we’re still trying to catch up. But we’ve made a lot of improvements since Day 1.”
In last week’s win, Martin said he saw the same work ethic he’s seen out of his team all season. The Bulldogs led 16-0 late, but allowed two touchdowns to James River in the final minutes. It took recovering a late onside kick attempt by the Knights to seal the win.
“It may sound corny, but we stick together and we just keep fighting,” Martin said. “We’ve done it all year. We keep fighting and we stick together. In the good times and the bad times… and I hope they learn that in life. There’s going to be some bad times but just stick together.”
While Martin knows his team has made improvements, he isn’t mincing words when he says Glenvar has improved too. The Highlanders are 10-1 this season and the No. 1 seed in Region 2C.
They’re coming off of a 56-14 win over Patrick County in the first round of the playoffs last week, a game in which junior running back Kyle Hanks rushed 17 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns, surpassing 1,000 yards rushing this season. Quarterback Aiden Wolk added three TDs in the air on 168 passing yards, and also ran in for a score.
Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford told the Roanoke Times following the win over the Cougars that his team was missing some players the last time they took on Martinsville, but they should be at full strength this Friday.
“I think they’re a lot better than they were earlier in the year, too,” Martin said of Glenvar. “If you watch them, I think they’re a whole lot better."
The key for Martinsville, Martin said, will be containing Glenvar up front and limiting turnovers.
“They have a really, really good line on both sides of the ball,” he said. “Their line is tough and they’ve got some skill kids. We’ve got to fight them at the line of scrimmage. We can’t let them control the line.
“Then we’ve got to take care of the football. They’re too good of a team to give turnovers to.”
Martinsville will be playing in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. For a team that, coming into this year, had only won one game since 2018, Martin said he’s proud to show his squad has turned the tides in a year when the odds were stacked against them.
“I think that we’re able to play with people. We’re not going to be afraid of people.” Martin said. “I think that’s what they believe is they can line up and play with people… Even with injuries and the COVID protocols and all that stuff, we’re still been able to compete with people, and that’s a good feeling.
“I’m proud of these guys. I don’t think people understand that. This group could have folded. With so many things going on they could have folded and said forget it. But they never gave up and they kept fighting. I’m really, really, really proud of them.
“We’re excited. Excited for the guys. We’ve got another opportunity to go play.”
Kickoff at Glenvar High School is at 7 p.m.
