High School Football Playoffs Preview: Martinsville hosts Glenvar; Bassett travels to Botetourt

We’re down to just two teams remaining in the high school football playoffs. One will travel up Highway 220 to Botetourt, while another will take on a team coming down 220 from Salem.

Here’s a look at this week’s games for Martinsville and Bassett High Schools. Both games will kick off at Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 2C Semifinals: No. 3 Glenvar (8-3) at No. 2 Martinsville (10-1)

Martinsville survived a scare last week when Dan River came to town and took an early two touchdown lead. The Bulldogs came back to defeat the Wildcats, 42-39, to open the playoffs.

The Bulldogs know they can’t fall into an early hole like that again this week against Glenvar, a team that reached the Region 2C semifinals after a decisive 49-14 win over Floyd County last week.

Martinsville defeated Glenvar, 21-14, in their first game of the season back on September 2.

“We already know that they’re a super coached team. They do things right,” Bulldogs coach Bobby Martin said of the Highlanders following last week’s win. “They’re a lot better than they were the first time we played them. We’ll get on the film and stuff and see what we can do.”

Martin said his team’s focus this week was getting healed. In the second half last Thursday, a heavy rain fell, making it hard for players to find their footing on the muddy field.

The Bulldogs and Highlanders have played each other just three times in the last two decades – once in each of the last two regular seasons, and last year in the playoffs, a game Glenvar won, 38-0, at Glenvar High School.

Offensively, Martinsville has seen a boost late in the season thanks to depth in the run game. Last week, all six of the team’s touchdowns came on the ground, courtesy of three different scorers. Latrell Hairston led the way with three scores. Quarterback Rayshawn Dickerson added two TDs, and Jahmal Jones, the team’s leader in rushing yards this season, had one.

The Bulldogs have scored at least 42 points in three of the last four games.

Last week’s 39 points by Dan River was the most points the Bulldogs have allowed in a game this season. Their previous season-high was 28 points by Magna Vista in Martinsville’s only loss.

Martinsville is allowing opponents to score an average 18.5 points per game, while themselves scoring just under 30.

This week’s playoff contest is likely to be a low-scoring affair. Glenvar has held opponents to 14 or fewer points in three of the last four games, and a total of seven times this fall.

Glenvar quarterback Brady Dawyot had six touchdown passes, and another rushing scoring, in the Highlanders’ win last week. Dawyot finished with 258 yards passing, and the team had 392 total yards of offense.

Glenvar has outscored opponents 350-180 this season.

Region 3D Semifinals: No. 4 Bassett (8-3) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (10-1)

Prior to last week’s playoff opener against Cave Spring, Bassett coach Brandon Johnson told the Bulletin he expected the Knights to be his team’s toughest opponent to that point.

The Bengals needed extra time, but they were able to take down Cave Spring in two overtimes, 34-28.

The Knights may have been Bassett’s previous toughest opponent, but things don’t get any easier this week when the Bengals go on the road to take on No. 1 seed Lord Botetourt.

Botetourt comes into the semifinals riding a 10-game winning streak. The Cavaliers lone loss this season came in week 1, 28-14, to E.C. Glass.

Since then, LB hasn’t allowed a single opponent to score more than 27 points, and they've held five teams to 14 points or fewer. The Cavaliers have outscored opponents, 408-176, this season.

Botetourt reached the region semifinals with a 47-7 win over Hidden Valley in the first round of the playoffs last week. Tristan Overbay rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the Cavaliers win.

Six of the Cavaliers TDs came on the ground. Zion Woody, Noah Donaho, and Cade Lang each added rushing scores in the win.

Last week’s win for Bassett was a bounce back from a 17-10 loss to Martinsville to finish the regular season. The 34 points last week was the eighth time this season the Bengals have scored at least 34 points in a game.

The Bengals biggest bounce back last week came from quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston, who missed the better part of the final three games of the regular season with an ankle injury. While Hairston was relegated to mostly defense for much of regulation against Cave Spring, he came up big in overtime, rushing for both of the Bengals OT scores, as well as a 2-point conversion. The senior finished the night with three TDs on five carries.

Both of Bassett’s other TDs also came on the ground from Elijah Stokes – who played quarterback for much of the game in Hairston’s place – and Donald Patterson, who finished with a team-high 132 yards rushing. Stokes had 50 yards rushing and 77 yards passing.

Bassett and Botetourt haven’t met in a game since 2016. The teams played in the regular season in 2015 and 2016, both games were won by the Cavaliers.