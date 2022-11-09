High School Football Playoffs Round 1: We're coming home on a short week

It will be a short week for high school football teams getting ready for the first round of the playoffs. All three local contests scheduled for Friday have been moved up a day due to expected bad weather over the weekend.

All three games will now be played on Thursday at 7 p.m. Here's a look at the matchups for Martinsville, Magna Vista, and Bassett.

Region 2C Quarterfinals

No. 7 Dan River (6-4) at No. 2 Martinsville (9-1)

Martinsville has probably the most explosive running back of all local teams, but the Bulldogs calling card this season has been on the defensive side of the ball.

Martinsville has allowed just 165 points to opponents this season (16.5 points per game), allowing just three teams to score more than 25 points, and none more than 30 points.

As a team, the Bulldogs have 23 sacks and 13 interceptions this season, and six defensive touchdowns.

Chavis Martin has a team-high 75 solo tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss. Trevion Gravely added 62 tackles, and CJ Talley has 40 tackles, seven for loss, and a fumble recovered for a touchdown. Martin and Talley each have eight sacks this fall.

Rayshawn Dickerson grabbed four interceptions, and returned one for a touchdown. He’s tied with Makinley Gravely for the team lead in interceptions.

Offensively, the Bulldogs do just enough each week to win. Six of their wins this season have come by 14 points or fewer.

Martinsville has rushed for 2,436 yards as a team, and has three playes averaging more than five yards per carry this season: Jahmal Jones (9.57 yards per carry), Izayveous Martin (6.33), and Dickerson (5.36).

Jones, a 3-time VHSL Class 2 state champion in outdoor track last spring, has more than half of the Bulldogs rushing yards this fall. He’s gained 1,369 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.

On special teams, Jones averages 52.66 yards on kick returns, gaining 316 yards on six returns, with one touchdown. The senior also has one pick-six this season, one he took 77 yards.

Latrell Hairston has added five rushing touchdowns, and Dickerson had four rushing and six passing scores. Christian Jones has three receiving TDs.

Martinsville will take on a Dan River team this Thursday that they previously defeated, 50-27, in Week 4.

The Wildcats come into the playoffs riding a 5-game winning streak. They’ve outscored opponents 206-93 in that span, holding four of the five teams to 14 or fewer points.

Thursday will be Martinsville’s first home playoff game since 2016.

If Martinsville wins, they're guaranteed to play at home again in Week 2. The Bulldogs/Wildcats winner will play the winner of No. 3 Glenvar (7-3) and No. 6 Floyd County (7-3).

Region 3D quarterfinals

No. 7 Staunton River (5-5) at No. 2 Magna Vista (7-3)

It’s been a tale of two halves for the Magna Vista football team this season. After starting the year 3-3, the Warriors finished the fall on a 4-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 144-84 in that span.

"The players earned an opportunity to host a playoff game and are very excited about playing at home," Magna Vista coach Joe Favero said in an email to the Bulletin. "Now our focus has to be about going 1-0 each week and playing our best."

All four of the Warriors rushers who have multiple touchdowns this season are averaging at least six yards per carry: JJ Spriggs (14 TDs, 7.6 yards per carry), J’Mere Hairston (3 TDs, 7.4 yards), Ethan Dukes (8 TDs, 6.6 yards), and Simeon Moore (4 TDs, 6.5 yards).

The Warriors rushed for 2,337 yards as a team and 31 touchdowns this fall, compared to 920 yards passing and seven touchdowns in the air.

Spriggs led the Magna Vista offense with 14 rushing touchdowns this season, and added 1,391 yards on the ground.

Hairston added three rushing TDs and four receiving, accounting for just under 700 total yards of offense. Hairston also averaged 20 yards per catch on kickoff returns (160 yards), and has a team-high three interceptions on defense.

Warriors freshman quarterback Simeon Moore had four rushing touchdowns, and threw for five more. Defensively, Moore has two interceptions and a team-high eight pass breakups.

Ethan Dukes had eight rushing scores.

Defensively, Jontea Hairston leads the Warriors with 52 solo tackles, and three forced and recovered fumbles. Jontea Hairston is tied with Ethan Stockton for the team lead with 8.5 sacks each. Stockton has 27 tackles for loss, and Jontea Hairston has 21.

Staunton River travels to Ridgeway this week after losing the final two games of the regular season. The Eagles fell to William Fleming, 28-27, in Week 10, and Lord Botetourt, the No. 1 ranked team in Region 3D, 41-14, last Friday.

Staunton River is averaging 24.6 points per game this season, while allowing 21.7.

If Magna Vista wins, they're guaranteed to play at home again in Week 2. The winner of Thursday's game will play the winner of No. 3 Christiansburg (7-3) and No. 6 Abingdon (5-5), next week.

Region 3D quarterfinals

No. 5 Cave Spring (6-4) at No. 4 Bassett (7-3)

Bassett’s high-powered offense fell off a bit in the final two weeks of the season, but the Bengals still finished the year averaging more than 37 points per game.

The Bengals have five players averaging more than five yards per carry this fall: Jaylen Lide (16.33), Ja’Ricous Hairston (9.652), Elijah Stokes (7.75), Jakyari Menefee (6.88), and Donald Patterson (5.32).

Hairston returned last Friday night against Martinsville after missing time due to an ankle injury he sustained against Tunstall on October 14. The senior quarterback finished the year with eight rushing and 16 passing touchdowns, with more than 2,000 total yards of offense.

His backup, Elijah Stokes – who spends time as a running back and slot receiver when he isn’t lining up under center – added 16 total touchdowns (4 rushing, 6 passing, 6 receiving) for just under 1,200 total yards of offense.

As a team, Bassett rushed for 1,635 yards and 23 touchdowns, and passed for 1,887 yards and 23 TDs.

Donald Patterson added five rushing and two receiving touchdowns. Branson Leduc-Mattox and Jaylen Lide had six receiving TDs each.

Defensively, Bassett had 13 interceptions, 15 sacks, and six forced fumbles as a team.

Four Bengals had more than 40 solo tackles this season, led by Lide with 52. Jacob Gilbert had a team-high four interceptions, and Parker Hardy had a team-high four sacks.

Salvador Coca-Lobo added three sacks, and Patterson, Josh Dawson, and JaQuail Bradley had two sacks each. Dawson and Coca-Lobo each had 11 tackles. Coca-Lobo, Hairston, and Gilbert all had defensive touchdowns.

The Bengals will play a Cave Spring team that comes into the playoffs after going 2-3 in the second half of the season. The Knights finished the year with a 41-10 win over Blacksburg last week.

Cave Spring outscored opponents 212-158 this season. The Knights defense has two shutouts this season, and other games of allowing 2, 7, and 10 points.

"This is going to be one of the toughest games we have played all year," Bengals coach Brandon Johnson said in an email to the Bulletin. "Cave Spring is very physical and they don't make mistakes. Coach Leftwich has done a great job turning that program around by pouring into them his tough mentality. I look for this game to be a physical contest and the team that can avoid big mistakes will win the game.

"We are excited about hosting a playoff game at home for the second year in a row, and we understand the responsibility that comes with that."

The winner of the Bengals/Knights game will play the winner of No. 1 Lord Botetourt (9-1) and No. 8 Hidden Valley (3-7) next week at the higher seed.

Martinsville leaders

Rushing:

Jahmal Jones – 143 carries for 1369 yards, 14 TDs

Latrell Hairston – 76 carries for 293 yards, 5 TDs

Rayshawn Dickerson – 84 carries for 451 yards, 4 TDs

Izayveous – 30 carries for 190 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving:

Christian Jones – 9 catches for 192 yards, 3 TDs

Jahmal Jones – 12 catches for 145 yards, 2 TDs

Izayveous Martin – 11 catches for 158 yards, 1 TD

Passing:

Rayshawn Dickersonson – 47-for-96, 670 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs

Magna Vista leaders

Rushing:

JJ Spriggs 182 carries for 1391 yards, 14 TDs, 1 2-pt conversion

Ethan Dukes 41 carries for 271 yards, 8 TDs

Simeon Moore 39 carries for 254 yards, 4 TDs, 1 2-pt conversion

J’Mere Hairston 43 carries for 318 yards, 3 TDs

Passing:

Simeon Moore 39-for-67, 591 yards, 5TDs, 2 INTS

Caleb Lynch 24-for-57, 211 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs

Receiving:

J’Mere Hairston 28 catches for 389 yards, 4 TDs

Jolen Schoelfield 16 catches for 232 yards, 2 TDS

Torian Younger 21 catches for 183 yards, TD

Bassett leaders

Rushing:

Ja’Ricous Hairston - 69 carries for 666 yards, 8 TDs

Donald Patterson - 81 carries for 431 yards, 5 TDs

Elijah Stokes - 24 carries for 186 yards, 4 TDs

Salvador Coca-Lobo - 12 carries for 41 yards, 3 TDs

Sammy Stanley - 27 carries for 126 yards

Receiving:

Branson Leduc-Mattox - 29 catches for 421 yards, 6 TDs

Elijah Stokes – 34 catches for 558 yards, 6 TDs

Jaylen Lide – 25 catches for 497 yards, 6 TDs

Jacob Gilbert – 8 catches for 173 yards, 2 TDs

Donald Patterson – 13 catches for 177 yards, 2 TDs

Casey Ferguson – 2 catches for 31 yards, TD

Passing:

Ja’Ricous Hairston – 87-for-137, 1422 yards, 16 TDs

Elijah Stokes – 28-for-51, 443 yards, 6 TDs