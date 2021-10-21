High School Football Preview: Bassett, G.W. battle for the top spot in the PD

Magna Vista played a game on Wednesday this week, and Martinsville is scheduled to play on Monday, which means we have just two Piedmont District football contests this Friday night.

But, one of the two games is a big one, pitting two teams unbeaten in the PD against one another for the top spot in the district standings.

Here this week’s games:

Bassett at G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s game in Danville pits the top two teams in the Piedmont District, not just in the standings but in virtually every statistical category. Both teams are 1 and 2 in the PD in points scores, points per game, points allowed, and points allowed per game.

G.W.-Danville has scored 254 points this season, averaging 42.3 per game. That impressive number is bested only by Bassett, a squad averaging more than a touchdown better at 50.3 points per game.

The Bengals have also allowed just 92 points this season, an average of 13.1 per game. That number is also about a touchdown better than the Eagles, who are averaging 19.3 points per game on defense.

Danville comes into Friday’s game having won five straight games. Their lone loss this season came in Week 1 against E.C. Glass.