High School Football Preview: Bassett, G.W. battle for the top spot in the PD

Magna Vista played a game on Wednesday this week, and Martinsville is scheduled to play on Monday, which means we have just two Piedmont District football contests this Friday night.
But, one of the two games is a big one, pitting two teams unbeaten in the PD against one another for the top spot in the district standings.
Here this week’s games:
Bassett at G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.
Friday’s game in Danville pits the top two teams in the Piedmont District, not just in the standings but in virtually every statistical category. Both teams are 1 and 2 in the PD in points scores, points per game, points allowed, and points allowed per game.
G.W.-Danville has scored 254 points this season, averaging 42.3 per game. That impressive number is bested only by Bassett, a squad averaging more than a touchdown better at 50.3 points per game.
The Bengals have also allowed just 92 points this season, an average of 13.1 per game. That number is also about a touchdown better than the Eagles, who are averaging 19.3 points per game on defense.
Danville comes into Friday’s game having won five straight games. Their lone loss this season came in Week 1 against E.C. Glass.
The Eagles's three PD wins this season came 61-12 over Patrick County, 39-0 over Martinsville, and 34-16 over previously unbeaten Halifax County last Friday.
In the latest VHSL region football rankings, G.W.(5-1, 3-0) is ranked No. 3 in Region 3D, just 0.333 points behind No. 2 Salem (5-1).
In those same rankings, Bassett (6-1, 3-0) is currently No. 3 in Region 3D, jumping ahead of Abingdon, a team the Bengals were tied with at the end of last week.
In all regions in Virginia, the top eight teams make the playoffs, and the top four teams host games in the first round.
Bassett’s lone loss this season came in Week 2 against Liberty Christian (6-0), the No. 1 ranked team in Region 3C. LCA is the only team this season to score more than 25 points against the Bengals. Since that game, Bassett has had three shutouts, including in the last two games, a 67-0 win over Patrick County and a 62-0 win over Tunstall.
Halifax County at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
Halifax comes to Stuart this week off of their first loss of the season last Friday at G.W.-Danville. The 16 points the Comets scored against the Eagles was the fewest points they’ve scored all season. The only other time they’ve scored less than 45 points was a 21-16 win over Martinsville on September 24.
Halifax (5-1, 2-1) is currently ranked third in the Piedmont District. They’re ranked No. 6 in the Region 4D playoffs, in a virtual tie with Amherst County.
PCHS comes into this week on a 2-game losing streak. They fell last week to previously winless Carroll County 21-12.
Patrick County needs a win over the Comets to stay in the hunt for the Region 2C playoffs. The Cougars are currently ranked No. 9 in the region, 0.15 points behind Chatham High School for the final playoff spot.
Piedmont District football standings
Bassett 6-1, 3-0
G.W.-Danville 5-1, 3-0
Halifax 5-1, 2-1
Magna Vista 4-4, 2-2
Martinsville 3-4, 0-2
Patrick County 2-5, 1-3
Tunstall 1-4, 0-3
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com