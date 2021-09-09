High School Football Preview: Local squads look to bounce-back in Week 3

Three of the four local high school football teams are coming into Week 3 off of losses last Friday. But all four teams have reason to feel confident heading into this week’s contests.
Here’s a look at all four games and what to know about each one.
Morehead (1-2) at Martinsville (0-1), 7 p.m.
Morehead (N.C.) is coming off of a 42-6 win over Northeast Guilford last week, their first victory of the season.
The Panthers started the year 0-2 with losses of 48-0 and 13-7. The team is averaging 49 receiving yards and 68.3 rushing yards per game. Five of the team’s seven TDs this season have come on the ground.
Martinsville struggled late in a 25-7 loss to Glenvar in their season opener last week, their first game since 2019. But the Bulldogs showed athleticism despite their inexperience. Bulldogs quarterback Ray Dickerson rushed for 42 yards on six carries and passed for 30 yards, while Jaylon Long ran for 38 yards on six attempts.
Bassett (1-1) at Dan River (0-2), 7 p.m.
Dan River plays in the Dogwood District, but they’ll start the season with four straight games against Piedmont District teams. The Wildcats have lost both games they’ve played so far – a 26-14 loss to Tunstall in Week 1 and a 48-12 loss to Magna Vista a week ago.
Dan River has struggled defensively and on special teams early this season. That won’t fare well against a Bassett squad that has scored 70 points in two games, and all but one of those touchdowns have come on the ground.
Bengals quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston has five rushing touchdowns this season, and running back Simeon Walker-Muse has four and 339 total rushing yards.
Magna Vista (1-1) at Gretna (1-1), 7 p.m.
VHSL Class 2 Gretna had a 2021 schedule that saw the team face three much bigger schools to start the season.
The Hawks were victorious in Week 1 against Class 4 Jefferson Forest, winning 12-9, but weren’t as successful in Week 2 against another Class 4 school, falling to E.C. Glass, 56-0.
Gretna had just 21 total yards of offense is last week’s loss.
Now, Gretna will face a third school in a higher class when they return home to face Class 3 Magna Vista this week.
The Warriors bounced back big from an opening week 60-14 loss to Liberty Christian Academy with a 48-12 win over Dan River, a Dogwood District foe of Gretna, last Friday.
Magna Vista had 333 total yards of offense and 173 yards on kick returns against Dan River last week. Three different Warriors had rushing touchdowns in the win.
Patrick County (0-1) at North Stokes (2-1), 7 p.m.
Patrick County opened the season with a 43-26 loss to Floyd County last week, but the Cougars still took away positives in the loss.
Patrick County’s defense had four sacks and 16 tackles for loss in the loss to the Buffaloes. Josh Wright led the team with five tackles for loss, and he added a sack.
The Cougars were successful on the rushing attack, with all four of their touchdowns coming on the ground. Ben Hylton led the Cougars with two touchdowns and 120 yards rushing on 13 carries. Boogie Yellock added a touchdown and 111 yards rushing on nine carries.
Hylton and Yellock combined to average 10.5 yards per carry, and Patrick County averaged 7.3 yards per carry as a team.
The Cougars will go on the road this week to North Stokes, facing a team they’ve had success against in the recent past. The two teams didn’t play in the shortened 2021 spring season, but played five years in a row before that, with Patrick County coming away victorious in each meeting. The Cougars won all five meetings by an average of 14.2 points.
North Stokes is averaging 12.6 points per game this season, and both of their wins have been shutouts.
