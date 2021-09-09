High School Football Preview: Local squads look to bounce-back in Week 3

Patrick County (0-1) at North Stokes (2-1), 7 p.m.

Patrick County opened the season with a 43-26 loss to Floyd County last week, but the Cougars still took away positives in the loss.

Patrick County’s defense had four sacks and 16 tackles for loss in the loss to the Buffaloes. Josh Wright led the team with five tackles for loss, and he added a sack.

The Cougars were successful on the rushing attack, with all four of their touchdowns coming on the ground. Ben Hylton led the Cougars with two touchdowns and 120 yards rushing on 13 carries. Boogie Yellock added a touchdown and 111 yards rushing on nine carries.

Hylton and Yellock combined to average 10.5 yards per carry, and Patrick County averaged 7.3 yards per carry as a team.

The Cougars will go on the road this week to North Stokes, facing a team they’ve had success against in the recent past. The two teams didn’t play in the shortened 2021 spring season, but played five years in a row before that, with Patrick County coming away victorious in each meeting. The Cougars won all five meetings by an average of 14.2 points.

North Stokes is averaging 12.6 points per game this season, and both of their wins have been shutouts.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

