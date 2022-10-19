High School Football Preview: Martinsville looks to bounce back at Tunstall

The Martinsville High School football team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday at Magna Vista. But the Bulldogs don’t have much time to dwell on the defeat, as they’ll play a Thursday game this week at Tunstall High School.

Martinsville’s defense will look to bounce back after allowing 28 points to the Warriors a week ago. It was the most points they’ve allowed in a game this season, and just the third time they’ve allowed a team to score more than 20.

The Bulldogs' (6-1, 2-1) 16 points last week was the second lowest they’ve scored this season. It was the third straight week Martinsville has failed to reach 20 points this season.

"We have to look in the mirror and clean up some stuff," said Martinsville coach Bobby Martin following Friday's game in Ridgeway. "We didn't execute like we have in the past. Some of that was them (Magna Vista), some of that was us.

"We’ll keep working. I believe in my guys. My guys know I love them... Whether we win or lose, I'm still going to love them. We’ll be o.k., we’ll keep working."

Despite last week’s loss, Martinsville remains No. 2 in the latest Region 2C standings. Martinsville has 25.00 points, one full point behind No. 1 Radford High School (7-0). The Bulldogs have a sizable lead over No. 3 Floyd County High School, which has 21.29 points.

The top eight teams in each region make the playoffs, and the top four teams host games in the first round.

In the latest Piedmont District football standings, Martinsville (6-1, 2-1) is currently No. 4, behind Bassett (5-2, 3-0), Magna Vista (5-3, 3-1), and G.W.-Danville (3-4, 3-1).

Martinsville has scored 181 points this season (25.8 per game) while allowing 116 (16.5 per game).

A bounce back is in order this week at Martinsville takes on a Tunstall squad that has struggled this fall. The Trojans (0-7, 0-4) are coming off of a 50-14 home loss to Bassett a week ago.

Tunstall has scored more than 20 points just one time this season, and they’ve allowed all opponents to score at least 34 points. The Trojans have scored 103 points this season (14.7 per game) while allowing 315 (45 per game).

"We do it one day at a time. We talk about tackling and talk about blocking. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we’re going to play the same way," Martin said.

"We’re going to be o.k. We've just got to stand together... We have a goal to stay together and stay united."

Martinsville is 11-6 against Tunstall since 2004, and won last year's contest, 28-8.

Thursday’s game at Tunstall High School will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Piedmont District football standings

Bassett (5-2, 3-0)

Magna Vista (5-3, 3-1)

G.W.-Danville (3-4, 3-1)

Martinsville (6-1, 2-1)

Patrick County (2-5, 1-2)

Halifax County (3-4, 1-3)

Tunstall (0-7, 0-1)