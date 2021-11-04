High School Football Preview: Playoffs in sight for four local teams in regular season finale

It's the last week of the high school football regular season, and there are quite a few playoff implications for Week 11 for all four of our local teams.
With two games on the schedule, all four teams will be looking for wins to move up in the playoff standings with hopes of continuing play beyond this Friday.
Here's a look at both local games:
Martinsville at Bassett, 7 p.m.
In the latest Virginia High School League region standings, Bassett is the highest ranked team of any of the four local schools, coming in ranked No. 3 in Region 3D.
In all regions, the top eight teams make the playoffs, and the top four teams host games in the first round.
The Bengals are basically guaranteed to reach the postseason, but finishing the year with a win would also guarantee they keep their spot in the top four to host next week's game.
Bassett is currently 0.77 points ahead of No. 4 ranked Hidden Valley, and 1.9 points ahead of No. 5 Lord Botetourt.
The Bengals last made the playoffs in 2019, and they haven't hosted a playoff game since 2007.
Bassett (7-2) last won seven games in a season in 2008. If they win this week, they'll finish with the most regular season wins in 14 years.
A home playoff game is also in Martinsville's sights Friday night. The Bulldogs (4-4) are currently ranked No. 5 in Region 2C, just 0.5 points behind No. 4 James River.
Martinsville had a chance to gain more points last week against Patrick County, but the game was postponed twice before it was eventually canceled, hurting both the Bulldogs and Cougars in the playoff standings.
The Bulldogs likely won't lose their playoff spot, but they have just one last chance to move up. Martinsville last made the postseason in 2017, and last hosted a playoff game in 2016.
If Martinsville could come away with a win this week, they would finish above .500 for the first time since 2016.
Martinsville last defeated Bassett in 2017.
Magna Vista at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
If the most recent playoff standings were to hold, Magna Vista (4-5), currently ranked No. 6 in the Region 3D standings, would travel across Henry County take on No. 3 Bassett in the first round.
The Warriors are currently four points behinds behind No. 4 ranked Hidden Valley, so a home playoff game is likely out of the question, and moving up to No. 5 over Lord Botetourt might also be out of reach. Magna Vista is currently two points below the Cavaliers.
Magna Vista is a full point ahead of No. 7 ranked Northside.
The team with the most to play for on Friday night is Patrick County, currently ranked No. 8 in Region 2C. Like the Bulldogs, the Cougars were hurt by last week's canceled contest, putting the distance between them and No. 9 Dan River at just 0.3 points.
Patrick County is 1.56 points behind No. 7 Gretna, so moving up in the standings might be tough, but the Cougars might need a win to stave off Dan River. The Wildcats will take on William Campbell at home Friday night.
The Cougars (2-6) are looking to make the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Magna Vista missed the postseason in the shortened spring season, when the playoffs were shrunk from eight to four teams in each region. Before that, the Warriors had made the postseason every year since 2008.
In the spring, none of the four local football teams made the playoffs for the first time in more than 15 years. If all four teams were to reach the postseason this year, it would also be the first time that has happened in that span.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com