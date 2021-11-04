High School Football Preview: Playoffs in sight for four local teams in regular season finale

Magna Vista is a full point ahead of No. 7 ranked Northside.

The team with the most to play for on Friday night is Patrick County, currently ranked No. 8 in Region 2C. Like the Bulldogs, the Cougars were hurt by last week's canceled contest, putting the distance between them and No. 9 Dan River at just 0.3 points.

Patrick County is 1.56 points behind No. 7 Gretna, so moving up in the standings might be tough, but the Cougars might need a win to stave off Dan River. The Wildcats will take on William Campbell at home Friday night.

The Cougars (2-6) are looking to make the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Magna Vista missed the postseason in the shortened spring season, when the playoffs were shrunk from eight to four teams in each region. Before that, the Warriors had made the postseason every year since 2008.

In the spring, none of the four local football teams made the playoffs for the first time in more than 15 years. If all four teams were to reach the postseason this year, it would also be the first time that has happened in that span.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.