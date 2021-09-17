High School Football Rapid Reaction: Big plays lead Patrick County to big win over Chatham

Four of Patrick County's five touchdowns came on plays longer than 55 yards and the Cougars held on late to defeat Chatham 34-28 Friday in Stuart.

Ben Hylton had touchdown runs of 67 and 57 yards, and quarterback Demontez Hill had a 71-yard touchdown pass to Krish Patel and a 98-yard TD run of his own for the Cougars.

Right after Chatham scored to go up 14-0, Hylton immediately put the Cougars on the board with 9:30 remaining in the second quarter.

Hill found Patel just before the half to tie the score at 14-14, a score that would hold at the break.

The Cougars extended their lead on Hylton's second TD of the night and a successful 2-point conversion by Hill, but Chatham answered just before the end of the third on an 8-yard TD by Kendall Sanders.

Early in the fourth, the Cougars put together a drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown by Hill, but a failed 2-point conversion attempt kept the lead at six, 28-21, with 8:02 left to play.

After Chatham put together a long run of their own, the Cavaliers marched all the way down to inside the 10-yard-line. Facing fourth and four from the 5-yard-line, Patrick County's defense had it's biggest stop of the night, stopping Chatham inches from the first down line to maintain their lead.