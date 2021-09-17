High School Football Rapid Reaction: Big plays lead Patrick County to big win over Chatham

Four of Patrick County's five touchdowns came on plays longer than 55 yards and the Cougars held on late to defeat Chatham 34-28 Friday in Stuart.
Ben Hylton had touchdown runs of 67 and 57 yards, and quarterback Demontez Hill had a 71-yard touchdown pass to Krish Patel and a 98-yard TD run of his own for the Cougars.
Right after Chatham scored to go up 14-0, Hylton immediately put the Cougars on the board with 9:30 remaining in the second quarter.
Hill found Patel just before the half to tie the score at 14-14, a score that would hold at the break.
The Cougars extended their lead on Hylton's second TD of the night and a successful 2-point conversion by Hill, but Chatham answered just before the end of the third on an 8-yard TD by Kendall Sanders.
Early in the fourth, the Cougars put together a drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown by Hill, but a failed 2-point conversion attempt kept the lead at six, 28-21, with 8:02 left to play.
After Chatham put together a long run of their own, the Cavaliers marched all the way down to inside the 10-yard-line. Facing fourth and four from the 5-yard-line, Patrick County's defense had it's biggest stop of the night, stopping Chatham inches from the first down line to maintain their lead.
On the next play, Hill made the Cavaliers pay, rumbling up the middle and finding open air for an endzone-to-endzone touchdown to put the Cougars up 34-21 with 3:28 left to play.
Chatham got the TD right back with 55 seconds remaining on the clock, but the Cavaliers ensuing onside kick attempt went out of bounds, allowing the Cougars to run out the clock for the win.
The loss was the first of the season for Chatham, and the first win of the season for Patrick County.
PCHS (1-2) will return home next Friday to take on G.W.-Danville in a Piedmont District contest at 7 p.m.
Chatham (2-1) will also return home next Friday for a Dogwood District contest against Gretna at 7 p.m.
Other scores from Friday night:
Franklin County 48, Magna Vista 19
Martinsville 31, Dan River 28