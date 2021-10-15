High School Football Rapid Reaction: Big second half lifts Magna Vista to win over Martinsville

After taking a 7-point lead into halftime, Magna Vista came out and scored three touchdowns in the third quarter on the way to a 48-14 road win over Martinsville Friday night.
Leading 21-14 at the half, the Warriors got momentum on their side from the get-go in the second. They were successful on an onside kick attempt to open the third, and got a 38-yard rushing touchdown from Tyler Johnson on the first play to go up two scores.
After forcing a 3-and-out on Martinsville's first possession of the half, the Warriors added to their lead with a 54-yard touchdown from Rion Martin to Justin Preston with 8:28 left in the third. Martin broke a tackle behind the line of scrimmage and found Preston who was wide open and able to walk into the endzone.
Magna Vista again went for a short kick on the ensuing kickoff, and again recovered it to retain possession. Five plays later, Jontae Hairston ran in a 16-yard TD to take the score to 42-14 with 6:39 left in the third.
The Warriors scored once more after recovering a Bulldogs fumble midway through the fourth. Five plays after the turnover, Martin ran into the endzone on fourth down from 1-yard out.
Martin accounted for five total touchdowns for the Warriors: three on the ground and two in the air. The senior QB got the scoring started midway through the first quarter with a 3-yard run that capped off an 8-play, 59-yard drive.
Martin finished with a team-high 98 yards rushing on 15 attempts, and 205 yards passing, going 10-for-19 on the night.
Johnson had seven rushes for 82 yards and a TD, and four catches for 96 yards and a score. Preston had two catches for 62 yards and a TD, and Hairston had eight rushes for 43 yards and a TD.
Martinsville's two TDs both came in the first half, and both came directly after Magna Vista TDs. After Martin found the endzone for the first time, the Bulldogs responded with a 5-play, 53-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown from Ray Dickerson to Ja'Mere Eggleston-Smith.
In the second quarter, two plays after Martin threw a 65-yard TD to Johnson, Martinsville's Jahmal Jones responded, catching a Dickerson pass and going 62 yards to the endzone to even the score at 14-14 with 5:26 left in the first half.
On Magna Vista's next drive, they went 65 yards in six plays and finished with an 11-yard TD by Martin to go into the half up 21-14.
Dickerson was 9-for-12 passing for 121 yards and two TDs.
Martinsville fumbled twice and threw three interceptions in the loss.
Magna Vista snaps a 3-game losing streak to improve to 3-4 on the year, 1-2 in the Piedmont District. They'll only have a few days off before going back on the road to Tunstall on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.
Martinsville falls to 3-4 on the year, 0-3 in the PD. They'll take 10 days off before returning on October 25 with a road game at Tunstall at 7 p.m.