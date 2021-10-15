High School Football Rapid Reaction: Big second half lifts Magna Vista to win over Martinsville

After taking a 7-point lead into halftime, Magna Vista came out and scored three touchdowns in the third quarter on the way to a 48-14 road win over Martinsville Friday night.

Leading 21-14 at the half, the Warriors got momentum on their side from the get-go in the second. They were successful on an onside kick attempt to open the third, and got a 38-yard rushing touchdown from Tyler Johnson on the first play to go up two scores.

After forcing a 3-and-out on Martinsville's first possession of the half, the Warriors added to their lead with a 54-yard touchdown from Rion Martin to Justin Preston with 8:28 left in the third. Martin broke a tackle behind the line of scrimmage and found Preston who was wide open and able to walk into the endzone.

Magna Vista again went for a short kick on the ensuing kickoff, and again recovered it to retain possession. Five plays later, Jontae Hairston ran in a 16-yard TD to take the score to 42-14 with 6:39 left in the third.

The Warriors scored once more after recovering a Bulldogs fumble midway through the fourth. Five plays after the turnover, Martin ran into the endzone on fourth down from 1-yard out.