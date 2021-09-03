HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RAPID REACTION: Magna Vista easily defeats Dan River in Ridgeway

Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson scored in all three phases of the game to help the Warriors to a 48-12 victory over Dan River in Ridgeway Friday night.

Johnson opened the scoring early, returning the opening kick off 89 yards to put the Warriors up 7-0 in the opening seconds.

Later in the first, the Penn State football commit moved to offense, and ran in a 47-yard touchdown.

Johnson finished his night by intercepting a Dan River pass in the endzone and running it 100 yards for a pick-6 to extend the Warriors lead to 34-6 with 2:01 to play in the third.

Johnson finished the night with 432 all-purpose yards, including 133 yards on six rushes and 195 yards on returns.

The Warriors led 27-6 at the half.

Magna Vista quarterback Rion Martin added three total touchdowns. He had two rushing scores of 25 and 13 yards, and a 30-yard passing touchdown to Deontae Lawson in the fourth. Martin finished with 49 yards rushing and was 6-for-14 passing for 56 yards.

Warriors No. 22 Jontae Hairston finished the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown in the fourth. It was Hairston's only touch of the night.