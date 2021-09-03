 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RAPID REACTION: Magna Vista easily defeats Dan River in Ridgeway
Magna Vista football

Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson had more than 400 all-purpose yards in Friday's home win over Dan River.

 Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper

Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson scored in all three phases of the game to help the Warriors to a 48-12 victory over Dan River in Ridgeway Friday night.

Johnson opened the scoring early, returning the opening kick off 89 yards to put the Warriors up 7-0 in the opening seconds.

Later in the first, the Penn State football commit moved to offense, and ran in a 47-yard touchdown.

Johnson finished his night by intercepting a Dan River pass in the endzone and running it 100 yards for a pick-6 to extend the Warriors lead to 34-6 with 2:01 to play in the third.

Johnson finished the night with 432 all-purpose yards, including 133 yards on six rushes and 195 yards on returns.

The Warriors led 27-6 at the half.

Magna Vista quarterback Rion Martin added three total touchdowns. He had two rushing scores of 25 and 13 yards, and a 30-yard passing touchdown to Deontae Lawson in the fourth. Martin finished with 49 yards rushing and was 6-for-14 passing for 56 yards.

Warriors No. 22 Jontae Hairston finished the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown in the fourth. It was Hairston's only touch of the night.

Magna Vista's win is a bounce back victory from last week's 60-14 loss at Liberty Christian Academy.

The Warriors (1-1) will go on the road to Gretna High School next week for a 7 p.m. game.

OTHER SCORES:

Liberty Christian 45, Bassett 28

Caleb Davidson had touchdown runs of 41, one, and five yards to help LCA defeat Bassett 45-28 at Bassett High School Friday night.

Jaylin Belford added a 34-yard score for the Bulldogs (2-0).

Simeon Walker-Muse led Bassett with touchdowns of 60 and nine yards, and quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston had TD runs of six and eight yards.

LCA kicked a field goal just before the half to go up 31-14 at the break.

Bassett (1-1) will travel to Dan River next Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

Glenvar 25, Martinsville 7

Martinsville's return to competition was stifled with a 25-7 loss at home to Glenvar.

Friday's was Martinsville's first game since 2019 after sitting out the spring season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Rashaun Dickerson had the lone score for the Bulldogs in the first half.

The Highlanders led 18-7 at the half.

Martinsville (0-1) will return home next week to take on Morehead High School (N.C.) at 7 p.m.

Floyd County 43, Patrick County 26

Patrick County (0-1) will go on the road to North Carolina next Friday to North Stokes High School for a 7 p.m. game.

