HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RAPID REACTION: Magna Vista easily defeats Dan River in Ridgeway

Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson scored in all three phases of the game to help the Warriors to a 48-12 victory over Dan River in Ridgeway Friday night.
Johnson opened the scoring early, returning the opening kick off 89 yards to put the Warriors up 7-0 in the opening seconds.
Later in the first, the Penn State football commit moved to offense, and ran in a 47-yard touchdown.
Johnson finished his night by intercepting a Dan River pass in the endzone and running it 100 yards for a pick-6 to extend the Warriors lead to 34-6 with 2:01 to play in the third.
Johnson finished the night with 432 all-purpose yards, including 133 yards on six rushes and 195 yards on returns.
The Warriors led 27-6 at the half.
Magna Vista quarterback Rion Martin added three total touchdowns. He had two rushing scores of 25 and 13 yards, and a 30-yard passing touchdown to Deontae Lawson in the fourth. Martin finished with 49 yards rushing and was 6-for-14 passing for 56 yards.
Warriors No. 22 Jontae Hairston finished the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown in the fourth. It was Hairston's only touch of the night.
Magna Vista's win is a bounce back victory from last week's 60-14 loss at Liberty Christian Academy.
The Warriors (1-1) will go on the road to Gretna High School next week for a 7 p.m. game.
OTHER SCORES:
Liberty Christian 45, Bassett 28
Caleb Davidson had touchdown runs of 41, one, and five yards to help LCA defeat Bassett 45-28 at Bassett High School Friday night.
Jaylin Belford added a 34-yard score for the Bulldogs (2-0).
Simeon Walker-Muse led Bassett with touchdowns of 60 and nine yards, and quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston had TD runs of six and eight yards.
LCA kicked a field goal just before the half to go up 31-14 at the break.
Bassett (1-1) will travel to Dan River next Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
Glenvar 25, Martinsville 7
Martinsville's return to competition was stifled with a 25-7 loss at home to Glenvar.
Friday's was Martinsville's first game since 2019 after sitting out the spring season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Rashaun Dickerson had the lone score for the Bulldogs in the first half.
The Highlanders led 18-7 at the half.
Martinsville (0-1) will return home next week to take on Morehead High School (N.C.) at 7 p.m.