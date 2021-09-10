HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RAPID REACTION: Martinsville defeats Morehead at home

After going winless in 2019 and not playing the 2020 season, the Martinsville High School football team picked up their first win since 2018 with a 34-18 home victory over Morehead High School Friday.

Three different Bulldogs scored touchdowns in the win. Jaylon Long opened the scoring with an 11 yard score. quarterback Ray Dickerson had TD runs of seven 15, and 22 yards, and Latrell Hairston had 1-yard score in the fourth.

The Bulldogs had more than 400 yards rushing as a team.

Martinsville (1-1) will go on the road to Dan River next Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

OTHER SCORES:

Bassett 56, Dan River 0

Magna Vista 43, Gretna 6

North Stokes 20, Patrick County 6