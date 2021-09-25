High School Football Roundup: Bassett late offensive clinic gets Region 3D win versus William Byrd

Bassett High School running back Simeon Walker-Muse is on his way to an historic season, and it continued Friday night against William Byrd. The Bengals came away with a 48-9 win behind Muse’s 12 carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
William Byrd received the opening kickoff, but was only on the field for three plays before Bassett’s defense would intercept the ball and return it to near midfield.
The next play, Muse ran 51 yards to the end zone to give the Bengals an early 7-0 lead.
Through the rest of the first quarter neither offense could seem to get much going. Towards the end of the first, the Bengals had to punt from their own 22, and a bad snap was recovered in the endzone by the Terriers for a safety.
At the end of the first, it was Bassett leading, 7-2.
In the beginning of the second quarter, the Terriers were stopped in the red zone and forced to turn the ball over on downs. Four plays later it was a Muse 65-yard touchdown run that put the Bengals up 14-2.
“We have some weapons on offense. You’re not going to shut them down long,” said Bassett coach Brandon Johnson after the game. “It puts a lot of pressure on us defensively.”
The Bengals defense would prove to hold up their end of the contest when a Terrier 16-play drive ended with a missed field goal going into halftime.
The Bengals offense started rolling in the second half. After receiving the kickoff, JaRicous Hairston connected with Elijah Stokes on the first play from scrimmage for a 53-yard touchdown to put the Bengals up 21-2.
William Byrd would get it done through the air on the next drive with a Israel Hairston to Ethan Hairston 68-yard touchdown to make the score.
Midway through the third quarter Elijah Stokes would return a punt to the Terriers 17-yard-line. That would set up a 11-yard touchdown pass from Hairston to Branson Leduc-Mattox two plays later to put Bassett up by 19.
The Terriers were driving down the field on their next possession until a holding penalty would force them into a 1st-and-20 from the Bengals 42-yard-line.
The Bengals forced a punt by the Terriers on that same drive.
“We are a bend but not break defense, a defense that is going to fly to the football,” Johnson said.
The next drive would be capped off by a Hairston to Muse play action pass for a 29-yard touchdown. With a missed extra point the TD made the score 34-9.
Going into the fourth quarter the Bengals defense would keep that bend-not-break mentality, forcing a turnover on downs by the Terriers after a nine-play 28-yard drive.
One play later Muse headed to the end zone one more time on a 59-yard touchdown run. It was his fourth touchdown on the night.
Kicker Freddi Lopez added on to the score, making up for previous missed extra point, connecting on this one to make the score 41-9.
On William Byrd’s next play from scrimmage, Leduc-Mattox intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to extend the Bengals lead. It was the fianl score for this Region 3D matchup.
“That’s the type of competition we want to play. William Byrd is a great football team,” Johnson said.
The Bassett Bengals (3-1) head into Piedmont District play next Friday as travel to Ridgeway to play Magna Vista (2-2) in the latest installment of the Smith River rivalry.
William Byrd (0-3) will be at home next week against Cave Spring.
Bassett 48, William Byrd 9
WBHS 2 0 7 0 - 9
BHS 7 7 20 14 - 48
STATS
William Byrd
Passing: Israel Hairston 24/49, 277 yards, TD, 2 INT
Rushing: Peyton Fuchs 8 for 19 yards; Israel Hairston 19 for 17 yards; Lane Shoemaker 1 for -14 yards.
Receiving: Cooper Minnix 4 for 32 yards; Dominic Dulak 5 for 40 yards; Dillon Anderson 7 for 72 yards; Peyton Fuchs 4 for 46 yards; Ethan Hairston 4 for 97 yards, 1 TD
Bassett
Passing: JaRicous Hairston 5/9 96 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: Simeon Walker-Muse 12 for 221 yards, 3 TDs; JaRicous Hairston 5 for 19 yards; Tyheim Cline 1 for 0 yards; Salvador Coca-Loba 1 for -2 yards
Receiving: Elijah Stokes 2 for 63 yards, 1 TD; Branson Leduc-Mattox 1 for 11 yards, 1 TD; Simeon Walker-Muse 1 for 29 yards, 1 TD; Brayden Foley 1 for -7 yards
OTHER GAMES FRIDAY NIGHT:
Halifax County 21, Martinsville 16
Mikyler Smalls' 2-yard run with 7:02 to play gave Halifax the win and denied the Bulldogs a third straight victory Friday at Martinsville High School.
Latrell Hairston and Ray Dickerson ran for TDs to give Martinsville a 13-0 lead in the first half, until Halifax’s Dakii Chandler wiped it out with TD passes to Kanya Caddle and Daysun Wilson.
Andy Garcia’s 20-yard FG with 9:55 to play put Martinsville back up 16-14.
Martinsville (2-2) will go on the road to G.W.-Danville on Friday for a 7 p.m. contest. Halifax County (3-0) will play a non-district game at Jefferson Forest.
HCHS - 0 14 0 7 — 21
MHS - 7 6 0 3 — 16
Scoring Summary:
Mart — Hairston 5 run (Garcia kick)
Mart — Dickerson 15 run (run failed)
HC — Caddle 6 pass from Chandler (Morrison kick)
HC — Wilson 39 pass from Chandler (Morrison kick)
Mart — FG Garcia 20
HC — Smalls 2 run (Morrison kick)
Records: Halifax County 3-0, 1-0, Martinsville 2-2, 0-1.
G.W.-Danville 61, Patrick County 12
Twenty-seven points in the second quarter by G.W.-Danville sealed the fate for Patrick County Friday night in Stuart.
Donavan Howard had four TDs - three receiving - and Jeb Byrnes threw four TDs to lead the Eagles.
The Cougars fumbled four times and had an pass intercepted in the loss. PCHS quarterback Demontez Hill had five rushes for 45 yards and a touchdown, and Ben Hylton had nine carries for 108 yards and a touchdown.
T.J. Wimbush had a fumble recovery on defense for PCHS.