High School Football Roundup: Bassett late offensive clinic gets Region 3D win versus William Byrd

Bassett High School running back Simeon Walker-Muse is on his way to an historic season, and it continued Friday night against William Byrd. The Bengals came away with a 48-9 win behind Muse’s 12 carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

William Byrd received the opening kickoff, but was only on the field for three plays before Bassett’s defense would intercept the ball and return it to near midfield.

The next play, Muse ran 51 yards to the end zone to give the Bengals an early 7-0 lead.

Through the rest of the first quarter neither offense could seem to get much going. Towards the end of the first, the Bengals had to punt from their own 22, and a bad snap was recovered in the endzone by the Terriers for a safety.

At the end of the first, it was Bassett leading, 7-2.

In the beginning of the second quarter, the Terriers were stopped in the red zone and forced to turn the ball over on downs. Four plays later it was a Muse 65-yard touchdown run that put the Bengals up 14-2.

“We have some weapons on offense. You’re not going to shut them down long,” said Bassett coach Brandon Johnson after the game. “It puts a lot of pressure on us defensively.”