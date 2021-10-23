High School Football Roundup: GW defeats Bassett, takes sole possession of No. 1 in PD standings

Three plays later, Walker-Muse would break off a 49-yard touchdown run to put the Bengals within seven.

The Bengals would force a punt on the next G.W. drive midfield. The Bengals would recover at their own 15 and drive down the field, but ended up fumbling the ball and losing possession with the clock winding down in the third quarter.

Bassett ended the third by forcing a 3-and-out and starting their next drive on G.W.’s 46-yard line.

The Bengals marched down the field to start the fourth quarter. Facing fourth down, senior kicker Freddi Lopez took a chance at a 44-yard field goal, but it would come up short.

The next G.W. drive was ended by the Bengals defense, who forced a punt to give them possession on the Eagles 39-yard-line.

But Bassett still couldn't get anything going on offense. The Eagles would stop them on a 4th-and-12 and takeover on their own 21-yard-line in the middle of the 4th quarter.

Later on that drive, Byrnes would find Howard for a 42-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles up 21-7.

The Bengals had a late game drive go deep into the Eagles territory, but they weren't able to capitalize and the Eagles would enter victory formation to end out the game.