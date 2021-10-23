High School Football Roundup: GW defeats Bassett, takes sole possession of No. 1 in PD standings

Coming into Friday night, G.W.-Danville and Bassett stood at Nos. 1 and 2 in the Piedmont District standings. Both on big winning streaks, and each team held about a 3:1 ration in the points-for and points-against category.
Friday's game held up to the hype, with the Eagles coming away victorious 21-7 in Danville.
In the first quarter, Bassett was marching down the field when quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston looked for his wide receiver in the end zone and was intercepted by G.W.'s Jakobe Dixon for a touchback.
G.W. would earn a first down before two straight stops by the Bassett defense forced a punt on 4th-and-20, and Bassett would take the ball on their own 28-yard-line.
Each team would exchange scoreless drives to finish out the first quarter.
Towards the end of the second quarter, the game was still scoreless. Late in the second, G.W. capped off a 64-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run by Donovan Howard. That would put the Eagles up 7-0 going into halftime.
To start off the third quarter, the Eagles started on their own 27-yard-line. Two plays later, Eagles’ QB Jeb Byrnes would find Donovan Howard for a 29-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles up 14-0.
Bassett opened on their own 25 on the next drive, and Simeon Walker-Muse would start it off with an 11-yard run.
Three plays later, Walker-Muse would break off a 49-yard touchdown run to put the Bengals within seven.
The Bengals would force a punt on the next G.W. drive midfield. The Bengals would recover at their own 15 and drive down the field, but ended up fumbling the ball and losing possession with the clock winding down in the third quarter.
Bassett ended the third by forcing a 3-and-out and starting their next drive on G.W.’s 46-yard line.
The Bengals marched down the field to start the fourth quarter. Facing fourth down, senior kicker Freddi Lopez took a chance at a 44-yard field goal, but it would come up short.
The next G.W. drive was ended by the Bengals defense, who forced a punt to give them possession on the Eagles 39-yard-line.
But Bassett still couldn't get anything going on offense. The Eagles would stop them on a 4th-and-12 and takeover on their own 21-yard-line in the middle of the 4th quarter.
Later on that drive, Byrnes would find Howard for a 42-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles up 21-7.
The Bengals had a late game drive go deep into the Eagles territory, but they weren't able to capitalize and the Eagles would enter victory formation to end out the game.
Simeon Walker-Muse finished out the game with 22 carries for 171 yards and a touchdown for Bassett.
Dixon would be the Eagles leading rusher with 15 carries for 81 yards. Byrnes would go 14-for-22 and 181 yards through the air. Donovan Howard had 115 yards receiving and a touchdown.
The Bengals (6-2, 3-1 PD) are on the road against Halifax County next Friday. The Eagles (6-1, 4-0 PD) will travel to Magna Vista on Friday. Both games are at 7 p.m.
G.W.-Danville 21, Bassett 7
GW Danville - 0 7 7 7 - 21
Bassett - 0 0 7 0 - 7
Halifax County 43, Patrick County 32
The Patrick County High School football team suffered a tough loss to Halifax County High School in Stuart Friday night by a score of 42-32.
Defensively, the Cougars were led by Josh Wright who had seven tackles and one fumble recovery. Sam Hubbard added six tackles, and Ben Hylton had five tackles and an interception.
Leading the way for the Cougars on offense were Demontez Hill, who had 45 yards rushing on 14 carries, and added four successful 2-point conversions. Tycarius Yellock had 115 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns on the night for PCHS. Peyton Cambron added 110 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown, and Ben Hylton had 122 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown of his own.
The Cougars (2-6, 1-4 PD) will be back in action next Friday night at Martinsville High School for a 7 p.m. game.