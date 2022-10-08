High School Football Roundup: Magna Vista, Martinsville victorious

Magna Vista 34, Halifax County 14

The Magna Vista football team picked up a Piedmont District road win in South Boston on Friday night, defeating Halifax County, 34-14.

Ethan Dukes scored a 2-yard touchdown, and Joeseph Spriggs added a 4-yard score to put the Warriors up 14-0 early in the second quarter.

A Halifax touchdown late in the second quarter took the score to 14-7 at the half.

Magna Vista extended the lead in the third, blocking a punt that was returned 35 yards by Jontae Hairston for a touchdown.

Halifax responded with a TD to make it 21-14 midway through the third.

That's all the Comets would muster as it was all Warriors the rest of the way. Dukes and Spriggs each added another score on runs of one yard and 10 yards to put Magna Vista up 20 for the win.

Magna Vista improves to 4-3 on the year, and 2-1 in Piedmont District play. The Warriors will return home on Friday to take on Martinsville at 7 p.m.

Martinsville 19, Chatham 9

The Martinsville High School football team improved to 6-0 on the year with a non-district home win over Chatham, 19-9, on Friday.

The Bulldogs touchdowns came courtesy of a 94-year kickoff return by Jahmal Jones, a 15-yard TD run by Latrell Hairston, and a 39-yard pass from Rayshawn Dickerson to Christian Jones.

The two teams were tied, 6-6, at the end of the first quarter. Martinsville led 13-6 at the half.

Martinsville will next travel to Magna Vista on Friday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.