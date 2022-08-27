High School Football Roundup: Magna Vista, Patrick County fall on opening night

Liberty Christian 40, Magna Vista 0

Six touchdowns in the first half of play helped the Liberty Christian Academy football team to a 40-0 win over Magna Vista in the first game of the season for both teams Friday night in Ridgeway.

Gideon Davidson scored four touchdowns for LCA - three offensively and one on an interception return. The sophomore, who is one of the nation’s top prospects in the recruiting class of 2025, rushed for 112 yards on nine carries and scored on runs of 70 and 12 yards. He also caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Joe Borchers early in the first quarter.

Davidson returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter, capping the scoring.

The Bulldogs' other touchdown came on a returned block punt.

LCA finished with 324 yards of total offense.

Magna Vista was held to just 94 total yards of offense. The Bulldogs (1-0) came up with four interceptions and held two Magna Vista quarterbacks to just two completions each.

Joeseph Spriggs led the Warriors with 43 yards rushing on 10 carries. A'Mari Thomas added 11 yards on two carries.

Magna Vista (0-1) will travel to Dan River on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

LCA 19 21 0 0 - 40

MVHS 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring Summary:

1st quarter

8:23 LCA - Gideon Davidson 47 pass from Joe Borchers (kick good)

4:59 LCA - Gideon Davidson 70 run (kick no good)

0:50 LCA - Caleb Davidson 4 run (kick no good)

2nd quarter

10:19 LCA - Gideon Davidson 12 run (kick good)

7:49 LCA - Camden Clinton 22 blocked punt return (kick good)

2:13 LCA - Gideon Davidson 35 interception return (kick good)

MVHS

Rushing (19/38): Spriggs - 10/43; J'Mere Hairston 5/-2; Keelan Price-Kent 1/-7; Caleb Lynch 1/-7; A'Mari Thomas 2/11

Passing (4-18, 64): Caleb Lynch 2-11, 36; Keelen Price-Kent 2-7, 28

Receiving: J'Mere Hairston 1/30; Torian Younger 2/28; Simeon Moore 1/6

LCA

Rushing (3/222, 2TD): Gideon Davidson 8/110, 2TD; Caleb Davidson 10/68, TD; Jeb Moon 4/2; Elijah Castaneda 7/40; Joe Borchers 1/2

Passing (6-8, 101, TD): Joe Borchers 5-7, 82, TD; Adam Deyo 1-1, 19

Receiving: Gideon Davidson 2/56, TD; Carson Meadows 1/19; Austin Rose 1/6; Jaden Skates 1/1; Esom Nnajiofor 1/19

Carroll County 56, Patrick County 25

On the opening night of the season, the Patrick County High School football team fell to rival Carroll County High School in Stuart on Friday, 56-25.

The Cougars were led defensively by Sam Hubbard, who finished the night with eight tackles and four assists. Triston Underwood and Stephen Spencer added five tackles and two assists.

Jermaine Penn, Demontez Hill each added three tackles and two assists. Nicholas Pell, Trevor Joyce, and Hunter Tankersley each added two tackles and two assists. Aden Penn and Will Black each recorded two tackles. Peyton Cambron added one tackle and three assists, and George Stovall added two assists and a blocked punt.

Offensively the Cougars were led by Hill on the ground with a touchdown, and 101 yards rushing on 15 carries. Hill added a receiving touchdown and 25 yards in the air.

Jai Penn added a touchdown on a 55 yard reception from Underwood.

Underwood had a rushing touchdown and six rushing yards on seven carries. He finished the night 4-14 passing with 84 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Aden Penn had 37 yards rushing on five carries, and one reception for four yards. Spencer had 32 yards rushing on three carries.

Jermaine Penn had three yards on three carries. Matthew Allen added six yards on one carry.

The Cougars (0-1) will be back in action next Friday night at Floyd County High School.