High School Football Roundup: Martinsville, Bassett move on; Magna Vista eliminated

Region 2C Quarterfinals: Martinsville 42, Dan River 39

The Martinsville High School football team had a comeback in the third quarter, and held on in the fourth for a 42-39 win over Dan River at MHS on Thursday.

Dan River led 21-14 at the half.

The Bulldogs started their comeback in the third quarter thanks in large part to Latrell Hairston, who had three touchdowns in the second half. Hairston started the comeback attempt with a 3-yard score early in the third, and gave Martinsville its first lead with a 7-yard run into to the endzone midway through the quarter.

Hairston added to the Bulldogs lead with a 28-yard romp down the field for a score early in the fourth to make it 35-21. The touchdown came immediately after Martinsville stopped a Dan River fake punt attempt, where a measurement showed the Wildcats were less than a yard shy of the endzone.

The two teams traded touchdowns on their next possessions. The Wildcats ran into the endzone, but missed the extra point, and Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones responded with a 38-yard score to put the Bulldogs up, 42-27, with 8:03 left to play.

Dan River didn’t lie down, scoring two more touchdowns in the final five minutes of play. But a missed 2-point conversion and another missed extra point kept them from tying the score or taking the lead, allowing the Bulldogs to run the clock out on their final possession for the narrow win.

Hairston finished with 56 yards rushing and three scores. Jones added 69 yards rushing, and Rayshawn Dickerson had 39, including rushing touchdowns of 3 and 28 yards in the first half. Dickerson was also 3-for-7 passing for 95 yards.

The Bulldogs (10-1), the No. 2 team in the Region 2C playoffs, will return home next week to take on No. 3 Glenvar in the region semifinals. Glenvar defeated Floyd County, 49-14, on Thursday.

Region 3D Quarterfinals: Bassett 34, Cave Spring 28

Bassett High School played its second overtime game of the season on Thursday, and came away with a second OT victory. The Bengals defeated Cave Spring, 34-28, in two overtimes to advance to the Region 3D semifinals.

Thursday’s game was played at Bassett High School.

In overtime, each team gets the ball on the 10-yard-line with four chances to score. In the first OT, Bassett scored on their first play, and Cave Spring found the endzone on fourth down. Both teams converted their 2-point attempts to force a second extra round of play.

In second OT, Cave Spring fumbled to stay out of the endzone. Bassett scored on their attempt for the win.

Bassett led 7-0 at the half and for most of the third before the Knights tied the score with 3:51 left in the frame.

The Bengals scored on a 2-yard TD run just before the end of the third to make it 13-7 heading into the fourth.

Cave Spring tied the score again on a 32-yard run with 7:30 left to play. The Bengals blocked the Knights extra point attempt to keep it at 13-13.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the waning minutes. Cave Spring’s final score in regulation was set up by a fumble by the Bengals.

Bassett fumbled again with 10 seconds left on the clock, but the Bengals defense held Cave Spring out of the endzone to force overtime.

With the win, Bassett, the No. 4 team in the region, will next travel to No. 1 Lord Botetourt for the region semifinals. LB defeated Hidden Valley on Thursday, 44-7.

Region 3D quarterfinals: Staunton River 35, Magna Vista 21

A big second half helped Staunton River to a come-from-behind 35-21 win over Magna Vista, in Ridgeway, Thursday night.

Magna Vista led 7-6 after the first quarter and 21-14 at the half. The Eagles held the Warriors scoreless the rest of the way.

JJ Spriggs led MVHS with 109 yards rushing and a touchdown. J’Mere Hairston added 91 yards rushing and a TD. Warriors quarterback Simeon Moore was 5-for-13 passing for 45 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jolen Schoelfield caught Moore’s touchdown pass, his only catch of the night for 26 yards.

Magna Vista finishes the season 7-4.