High School Football: Three from Magna Vista named first team all-region; Nine Warriors, 11 from Bassett make all-region list
Three Magna Vista football players were named First Team All-Region 3D for their play this spring, the region announced on Wednesday.

Warriors junior Tyler Johnson was named First Team All-Region 3D as both a receiver and a kick returner. Johnson had 21 catches for 710 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He also added three rushing touchdowns.

Senior Dryus Hairston was named first-team all-region quarterback after throwing for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushing for another four TDs for the Warriors this season.

Fellow Warriors senior Dekavis Preston was named first team all-region defensive back with three interceptions and 28 solo tackles this season. As a running back, Preston also had four rushing touchdowns. He is committed to play football at University of Charleston in the fall.

The list is based off of play from this spring's shortened season that ran from February through March. 

Eight Magna Vista players in all were named to all-region lists. Bassett High School also had 11 players named to the Region 3D lists. The full list of players from both schools named all-region is below.

All-Region 3D Football 

First Team Offense

- Quarterback - Dryus Hairston (MVHS)

- Receiver - Tyler Johnson (MVHS)

- Kick Returner - Tyler Johnson (MVHS)

First Team Defense

- Defensive Back - Dekavis Preston (MVHS)

Second Team Offense

- Offensive Lineman - Will Belongia (BHS)

- Running Back - Simeon Walker-Muse (BHS)

- Receiver - Darius Hairston (BHS) 

- Kicker - Finley Underwood (MVHS)

Second Team Defense

- Linebacker - Ardonit Mehmeti (BHS)

- Defensive All-Purpose - Tyheim Cline (BHS)

- Punt Returner - Dekavis Preston (MVHS)

Honorable Mention Offense

- Quarterback - Ja'Ricous Hairston (BHS)

- Offensive Line - Dallas Ayers (MVHS)

- Kicker - Freddi Lopez (BHS)

- Kick Returner - Keshaun Valentine (BHS)

Honorable Mention Defense

- Linebacker - Delando Morris (MVHS)

- Linebacker - Tyheim Cline (BHS)

- Defensive Back - Rion Martin (MVHS)

- Defensive Back - Elijah Stokes (BHS)

- Defensive All-Purpose - Tyheim Cline (BHS)

