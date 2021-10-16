High School Football: Warriors step up to challenges in victory over Martinsville

Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero had several challenges for his team in Friday’s game at Martinsville.
He challenged his players on both sides of the ball to play a complete game. He challenged his defense to make stops and take advantage of opportunities, and at halftime he challenged his team to come out and make a statement in the third and fourth quarters.
The Warriors stepped up to every challenge their coach threw at them, and were successful in a 48-14 victory over Martinsville High School.
“I thought by far the best game we’ve played,” Favero said. “Martinsville is a good team and they’ve played well this year and that’s the way I expected us to play against good teams.”
Twice in the first half, Magna Vista scored a big touchdown and Martinsville immediately responded.
After taking a 7-point lead into halftime, Magna Vista needed to make big plays and big stops to get some momentum on their side, so Favero called for an onside kick to start the second half, and it worked to perfection. The Warriors recovered on the Bulldogs 38-yard-line, and immediately scored on a TD run by Tyler Johnson to go up 28-14.
“We thought we could get it. Our guys fly around on kickoff,” Favero said. “Just effort and desire and want to go to the football... I like the way we’re doing it.”
The Warriors would go on to score twice more in the third and once in the fourth.
After Johnson’s TD, the Warriors forced a 3-and-out on Martinsville’s first possession of the half, and again added to their lead with a 54-yard touchdown from Rion Martin to Justin Preston with 8:28 left in the third. Martin broke a tackle behind the line of scrimmage and found Preston who was wide open and able to walk into the endzone.
Going with what was already successful, Magna Vista again went for a short kick on the ensuing kickoff, and again recovered it after it was misplayed by the Bulldogs to retain possession. Five plays later, Jontae Hairston ran in a 16-yard TD to take the score to 42-14 with 6:39 left in the third.
The Warriors scored for a final time after recovering a Bulldogs fumble midway through the fourth. Five plays after the turnover, Martin ran into the endzone on fourth down from 1-yard out.
“I thought we just came out and played a lot better,” Favero said of the second half surge. “We blocked better up front. Our guys hit the holes a little faster in the second half… I challenged the guys. I said we’ve got to finish our opportunities and pretend it’s zero/zero and go out and win the second half and they responded great.”
Part of the halftime challenge from Favero came from the fact his team was stopped in the redzone twice in the first half. With the score tied 7-7 late in the first, Magna Vista put together a 15-play drive and got down to the 2-yard-line. Facing fourth-and-1, the Warriors lost six yards on a sack by Martinsville’s Jaylan Long to give the Bulldogs possession.
Three plays later the Warriors got it right back in the redzone on an interception, but fumbled on the next play and gave it right back to Martinsville.
The Bulldogs were forced to punt four plays later, and Magna Vista finally scored when Martin threw up a jump-ball to Johnson, who tipped it in the air over a Martinsville defender and came down with it, running 65 yards to make the score 14-7.
Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones responded, catching a Dickerson pass and going 62 yards to the endzone to even the score with 5:26 left in the first half.
On Magna Vista’s next drive, they went 65 yards in six plays and finished with an 11-yard TD by Martin to go into the half up 21-14.
The Warriors defense came up with a shutout in the second half, and finished the night with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“We flew around and stayed with our assignment,” Favero said of his team’s defense. “They hit a couple plays there in the first half. I think we handled it better. I really challenged this group that when things have gone bad against us we put our head down and start pointing fingers and do things that you can’t do as a good football team. We challenged them to stay together, play hard every play and play a full game and you see what happened. Martinsville is quality opponent and I thought we really played well.”
Martin accounted for five total touchdowns for the Warriors: three on the ground and two in the air. The senior QB got the scoring started midway through the first quarter with a 3-yard run that capped off an 8-play, 59-yard drive. He finished with a team-high 98 yards rushing on 15 attempts, and 205 yards passing, going 10-for-19 on the night.
Johnson had seven rushes for 82 yards and a TD, and four catches for 96 yards and a score. Preston had two catches for 62 yards and a TD, and Hairston had eight rushes for 43 yards and a TD.
“I challenged the kids to play a full football game because at times we’ve played very well against good teams, but then at time we kind of fell apart. And tonight they came out and played a full football game,” Favero said. “That’s what we kind of expect out of them. I think they’re excited about it and I love to see the emotion. It’s been kind of dead and quiet around Magna Vista football the last couple weeks. They responded great, came over her and played a good game… Hopefully we continue to build off of this the rest of the year.”
After Martin found the endzone for the first time, the Bulldogs responded with a 5-play, 53-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown from Ray Dickerson to Ja’Mere Eggleston-Smith.
Dickerson was 9-for-12 passing for 121 yards and two TDs.
Magna Vista snaps a 3-game losing streak to improve to 3-4 on the year, 1-2 in the Piedmont District. They’ll only have a few days off before going back on the road to Tunstall on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.
“Well get them some ice and get them some rest and hopefully we can get a game plan in real quick,” Favero said.
Martinsville falls to 3-4 on the year, 0-3 in the PD. They’ll take 10 days off before returning on October 25 with a road game at Tunstall at 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com