High School Football: Warriors step up to challenges in victory over Martinsville

The Warriors would go on to score twice more in the third and once in the fourth.

After Johnson’s TD, the Warriors forced a 3-and-out on Martinsville’s first possession of the half, and again added to their lead with a 54-yard touchdown from Rion Martin to Justin Preston with 8:28 left in the third. Martin broke a tackle behind the line of scrimmage and found Preston who was wide open and able to walk into the endzone.

Going with what was already successful, Magna Vista again went for a short kick on the ensuing kickoff, and again recovered it after it was misplayed by the Bulldogs to retain possession. Five plays later, Jontae Hairston ran in a 16-yard TD to take the score to 42-14 with 6:39 left in the third.

The Warriors scored for a final time after recovering a Bulldogs fumble midway through the fourth. Five plays after the turnover, Martin ran into the endzone on fourth down from 1-yard out.

“I thought we just came out and played a lot better,” Favero said of the second half surge. “We blocked better up front. Our guys hit the holes a little faster in the second half… I challenged the guys. I said we’ve got to finish our opportunities and pretend it’s zero/zero and go out and win the second half and they responded great.”