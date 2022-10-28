High School Football Week 10 Preview: Teams make jumps in the playoff standings this week

It’s race week in Martinsville, but local high school football teams are racing towards the end of the end of the season as the playoffs approach.

Two of our local teams made jumps in the playoff standings last week, and will look to stay there this week with hopes of hosting a game in the first round.

Here’s a look at all three local games this week:

Martinsville at Patrick County, Friday at 7 p.m.

Both Martinsville and Patrick County held firm in their positions in the latest Region 2C rankings. The Bulldogs stayed at No. 2 behind Radford, while Patrick County stayed at No. 11.

The Cougars (2-6) are likely out of playoff contention with just two games remaining and the top eight teams going to the postseason.

At No. 2, Martinsville (7-2) would be guaranteed at least two home games in the playoffs if they can hold that spot. The Bulldogs are 4.875 points above No. 3 Appomattox (6-3).

The Bulldogs and Cougars are district and region rivals, but the two teams haven’t played each other on the football field since 2019 because Martinsville didn’t play football in 2020 and last year’s game was canceled and never made up.

Since 2004, Martinsville leads the series with PCHS, 11-5. The Cougars, though, have won the last two meetings.

Patrick County will celebrate senior night on Friday, and looks to snap a three game losing streak. The Cougars are coming off of a 42-20 loss to Halifax County, in South Boston, last week.

Both of the Cougars wins this season have come at home.

The Cougars have scored 196 points (24.5 per game) while allowing 290 (36.25 per game).

Martinsville is coming off of a 47-14 win over Tunstall last Thursday.

The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 228-130 this season, averaging 28.5 points per game while allowing 16.25 per game to opponents.

Martinsville is currently third in the Piedmont District standings, with a 3-1 record in PD play this fall. Patrick County (1-3) is sixth.

Halifax County at Bassett, Friday at 7 p.m.

With an overtime win over G.W.-Danville last week, Bassett jumped up two spots in the Region 3D standings. The Bengals (6-2) are now ranked No. 2 in the region, 2.25 points behind No. 1 Lord Botetourt.

The Bengals will want to work hard to stay in the second spot in the rankings, which would guarantee them at least two home games in the playoffs.

Bassett is currently sporting the longest winning streak in the Piedmont District, having won their last six games.

The Bengals have scored 50 points in three straight games. They’re coming off of a 50-43 overtime win over G.W.-Danville last Friday. The 43 points was the most Bassett has allowed an opponent all season. Before that, they hadn’t allowed team to score more than 14 points in three straight games.

Bassett has outscored opponents 327-162 this season, averaging 40.9 points per game while allowing 20.25 per game to opponents.

Halifax is 7-4 against Bassett since 2005, but Bassett has won the last two meetings, including a 61-14 victory over the Comets last fall.

The Comets win over Patrick County a week ago snapped a four game losing streak. Halifax is 3-0 on the road this season.

Halifax has scored 204 points (25.5 per game) this season while allowing 187 (23.375 per game).

Bassett is currently 4-0 in Piedmont District play, putting them at the top of the PD standings. Halifax (2-3) is fifth.

Magna Vista at G.W.-Danville, Saturday at 7 p.m. (at Averett University)

Magna Vista had a bye last week, but even though they didn’t play they still moved up two spots in the Region 3D standings to No. 3. The Warriors (5-3) are just 0.25 points behind No. 2 Bassett, and 0.5 points above No. 4 Cave Spring (5-3).

Magna Vista has extra incentive to win their final two games of the season and stay in the No. 3 spot, because the top four teams have home games in the first round of the playoffs.

The Warriors are coming off of back-to-back wins before their bye. The defense held both opponents to 14 and 16 points.

Magna Vista is 2-2 in road games this season. They’ve allowed 185 points (23.125 per game) this season while scoring 188 (23.5 per game).

G.W. is 8-5 against the Warriors since 2004, and the Eagles have won the last two meetings. G.W. won last fall, 28-10.

The Eagles (3-5) loss to Bassett a week ago snapped a three game winning streak. G.W. has scored 183 (22.875 per game) points this season while allowing 256 (32 per game).

The Warriors are 3-1 in PD play this fall, and are currently second in the district standings. G.W.-Danville (3-2) is fourth.