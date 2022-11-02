High School Football Week 11: Rivalry games finish regular season

We’ve reached the end of the high school football regular season, but it won’t be the final game for three of the four local teams.

Bassett, Magna Vista, and Martinsville will all be looking for wins in Week 11 to get some momentum heading into the playoffs, while Patrick County will look to end its season on a high note.

All four teams will have to face Piedmont District rivals on the way. Patrick County will travel to Magna Vista on Thursday night, and Bassett will travel to take on Martinsville on Friday.

Here’s a look at both games:

Patrick County at Magna Vista, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista comes into senior night this week riding a three game winning streak, including a thrilling 27-26 overtime win over GW.-Danville last Saturday at Averett University.

In the game, G.W. scored the game-tying touchdown just a few minutes before the final whistle in the fourth quarter, forcing a second straight overtime game for the Eagles.

In overtime – which sees each team take the ball on the 10-yard-line with four chances to score a touchdown – Magna Vista’s Simeon Moore got in the endzone from one yard out on fourth down, and the Warriors knocked through the extra point to go up seven.

The Eagles also scored a touchdown on their first overtime possession, but instead of kicking the extra point they elected to go for two, and J’Mere Hairston made them pay. The Warrior grabbed an interception on G.W.’s 2-point conversion attempt to seal the win for Magna Vista.

Moore had two touchdowns, and J.J. Spriggs added another for the Warriors in the win. Spriggs finished the night with 246 yards rushing on 20 carries, and added 71 yards receiving on two catches. Moore had 76 yards rushing on four carries.

The win took Magna Vista to 6-3 on the year, and 4-1 in Piedmont District play, putting them second in the PD standings.

In the latest VHSL football rankings – the last rankings before the final playoff matchups are released – Magna Vista held firm at No. 3 in Region 3D. The Warriors are battling with Bassett and Chrstiansburg for the Nos. 2, 3, and 4 spots. With 25.11 points, Bassett currently leads Magna Vista by 0.34 points. The Warriors leads Christiansburg by 0.66 points.

The top four teams in each region get a home game in the first round of the playoffs, and the No. 2 team gets a home game in at least the first two rounds.

Magna Vista has scored 215 points (23.8 per game) this season while allowing 211 (23.4 per game).

Patrick County is more than likely out of the playoffs, currently occupying the No. 11 spot in Region 2C. With 14.22 points, the Cougars are 3.46 points behind No. 8 Gretna. The top eight teams make the playoffs in each region.

To play playoff spoiler, the Cougars will look to do something they haven’t done in 14 years. Magna Vista has won 13 straight contests against Patrick County, and have never let the Cougars score more than 21 points in any of those games.

Patrick County is 2-16 against Magna Vista since 2004.

The Cougars have lost four straight games, most recently falling to Martinsville, 42-25, last Friday in Stuart.

In last Friday’s game, the Cougars led 19-14 at the half. Aden Penn had three touchdowns and 124 yards rushing on 21 carries in the loss. Demontez Hill added a touchdown and 102 yards rushing on 11 carries, and Jai Penn had two receptions for 62 yards. Triston Underwood went 4-for-10 passing for 91 yards and added a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Hill also had an interception on defense.

Patrick County has scored 221 points (24.5 per game) this season while allowing 332 (36.8 per game).

The Cougars (2-7, 1-4) are sixth in the PD standings.

Bassett at Martinsville, Friday at 7 p.m.

In terms of the playoffs, there isn’t much on the line for either Bassett or Martinsville this Friday night.

But in terms of bragging rights, there’s a lot both teams are playing for in their regular season finales.

At 7-2 on the year, and 5-0 in Piedmont District play, the Bengals are currently at the top of the PD standings, and can lock up a district title with a win this week.

Martinsville comes into Friday with the best overall record in the district at 8-1, and 4-1 in district play. They're currently third in the district standings.

Bassett has won three straight games against Martinsville, most recently defeating the Bulldogs, 47-3, last fall.

The Bengals are 13-6 against Martinsville since 2004.

Bassett’s seven game winning streak is the longest in the district. The Bengals are currently ranked No. 2 in the Region 3D standings.

Martinsville is also ranked No. 2 in the Region 2C standings, and will likely stay there, win or lose. The Bulldogs are 2.33 points above No. 3 Glenvar, and 1.55 points behind No. 1 Radford.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 42-25 come-from-behind road win over Patrick County last Friday.

Martinsville has outscored opponents 270-155 this season, scoring 30 points per game while allowing 17.2.

Bassett has outscored opponents 362-175 this season, scoring 40.2 points per game while allowing 19.4. In all seven of Bassett’s wins, they’ve scored at least 35 points.