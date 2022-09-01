High School Football Week 2 Preview: Local teams look for bounce-back wins on the road

All four of the local high school football teams will travel for non-district contests this Friday, and three of our teams will be looking to bounce back from opening week losses.

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of games:

(All games at 7 p.m.)

Magna Vista (0-1) at Dan River (1-0)

The Warriors travel to Ringgold tonight for an annual non-district matchup against Dan River.

Magna Vista struggled in the first game of the season last week, falling to Liberty Christian Academy 40-0. The good news for the Warriors is the defense turned it around in the second half of the loss, holding LCA scoreless for the third and fourth quarters.

Dan River is coming off of a 46-20 home win over Tunstall last week. Wildcats quarterback Jaidon Haynes scored four total touchdowns – two rushing and two passing – and had 317 yards in the air, going 17–24. UVa commit Ty’Lyric Coleman had nine catches for 205 yards. Sophomore DJ Gregory had two TDs and 123 yards, and Tilden Garland added a touchdown catch.

Magna Vista and Dan River have faced off every year but one since 2013 (they didn’t play in the spring of 2021 because the season was shortened to just six games). In that time, Magna Vista has won six of eight matchups, including the last four. In the four straight wins, the Warriors have outscored the Wildcats 128-40.

Patrick County (0-1) at Floyd County (0-1)

Another annual non-district game. Other than the shortened 2021 spring season, Patrick County and Floyd County have played each of the last 17 seasons.

Patrick County comes into this week’s road contest off of a 56-25 loss to Carroll County in Stuart. The high-scoring game saw Cougars senior Demontez Hill reach the endzone twice – one receiving and one rushing TD – while rushing for 101 yards. Senior QB Triston Underwood added two passing TDs and 84 yards in the air.

Floyd County is coming off of a 41-0 shutout loss to Christiansburg on the road last Friday. The Buffaloes were held scoreless twice all of last season – including in their contest against the Blue Demons.

The Cougars are 3-14 all-time against Floyd County, and have lost 11 straight meetings with the Buffaloes, going back to 2010. Floyd won last year’s matchup, 43-26.

Martinsville (0-0) at Glenvar (0-1)

Martinsville opens the season against Glenvar for the second straight season, after using their bye in Week 1.

The Highlanders are coming off of a 27-20 road loss to Galax in Week 1. Galax scored the game-winning touchdown with four minutes remaining in the game. Elijah Carter ran for a touchdown for Glenvar, and Nick Woodson returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Bulldogs will look for a little revenge against the Highlanders. Glenvar defeated Martinsville in both the Bulldogs first and last games last season. Glenvar defeated Martinsville 25-7 at MHS last September, and then eliminated the Bulldogs in the second round of the Region 2C playoffs, 38-0.

Those two games are the only matchups between the two teams since 2004.

Glenvar went 11-2 last season and fell in the Region 2C championship game.

Bassett (0-1) at Liberty Christian Academy (1-0)

Bassett suffered a tough loss at home to Franklin County on Friday night, and will have an extremely tough Week 2 matchup as they look to bounce back into the win column.

The Bengals will travel to Lynchburg on Friday to take on Liberty Christian Academy, one of the top ranked teams in VHSL Class 3.

LCA fell in the Class 3 state championship game a season ago, and started this season with a 40-0 win over Magna Vista in Ridgeway last Friday night. Sophomore Gideon Davidson - one of the nation’s top prospects in his recruiting class - scored four touchdowns for the Bulldogs in the win, three offensively and one on an interception return. He rushed for 112 yards on nine carries and scored on runs of 70 and 12 yards. He also caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Joe Borchers early in the first quarter.

LCA finished with 324 yards of total offense, and held Magna Vista to just 94.

Bassett lost a 10 point first quarter lead to Franklin County, allowing the Eagles to score 21 points in the second and third quarters for a 21-17 win.

Friday will be just the second meeting between Bassett and LCA. The teams played last year, with the Bulldogs coming away with a 45-28 win at BHS.