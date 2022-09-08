High School Football Week 3 Preview: Local teams looking for big wins and first wins

The high school football regular season rolls on with all four of our local schools playing non-district contests this week.

While some schools are coming off of big victories, others are still looking for win No. 1.

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of games:

Dan River at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Bassett comes into Week 3 of the season as one of four teams in the Piedmont District looking for its first win of the fall.

After a disappointing loss to Franklin County in Week 1, the Bengals had a tough matchup against Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg last Friday. The Bulldogs came away with a 35-14 win.

Bassett will return home this week for another non-district game against Dan River. The Wildcats (1-1) fell to Magna Vista last Friday in Ringgold. They’ve scored 60 points in two games this season, while allowing 55.

Except for the shortened spring season in 2021, these two teams have played each of the last four full seasons. Bassett has won the last two meetings, 56-0 and 28-19.

The Bengals are 5-2 against the Wildcats since 2007.

Gretna at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

Magna Vista bounced back from a tough shutout loss to Liberty Christian Academy in Week 1 with a 35-14 road win over Dan River last week.

Junior Joeseph Spriggs rushed for 208 yards on 29 carries, and had three touchdowns in the Warriors victory.

The Warriors will look to make it two in a row this week with a non-district home game against Gretna. Last year’s meeting – a 43-6 win for Magna Vista – was the first between the two schools since 2008.

Friday will be the first road game for Gretna this season. The Hawks (0-2) are coming off of a 56-6 loss to E.C. Glass last Friday. In two games, they’ve scored 18 points while allowing 89.

North Stokes (N.C.) at Patrick County, 7 p.m.

One of the biggest cross-state rivalries, North Stokes will make the 16 mile drive up to Stuart this week.

North Stokes defeated the Cougars, 20-7, last year, their first win against PC since 2012. The Cougars had previously won five straight meetings.

The Vikings (1-2) are coming off of a 37-12 win over Chatham Central last Friday, their first win of the season. North Stokes has allowed 73 points this season (24.3 points per game), and has scored 71 (23.6 per game).

The Cougars (0-2) are looking to get into the win column after two tough non-district games to start the season. After falling to Floyd County, 32-12, last week, Patrick County has allowed 88 points this season while scoring 37.

Martinsville at Morehead (N.C.), 7:30 p.m.

Spirits are high at Martinsville following the team’s 21-14 road win over Glenvar, last Friday.

Bulldogs running back Jahmal Jones scored the game-winning touchdown on a 50-yard run with 2:07 left in the third quarter, and finished the night with 156 yards rushing in 11 carries. Quarterback Rayshawn Dickerson added 55 yards on seven carries, and was 7-11 passing for 132 yards.

The Bulldogs (1-0) will travel to North Carolina this week to Morehead High School. The Panthers (2-1) come into Friday’s game after an 18-7 loss to Northeast Guilford last week.

Morehead’s defense has one shutout this season, and is allowing 13 points per game. The Panthers are scoring 19 points per game.

Martinsville is 3-8 against Morehead since 2007. The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers, 34-18, last fall, after losing the previous three matchups.