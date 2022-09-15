High School Football Week 4 Preview: Can all four teams repeat last week’s success?

In a rare feat, all four of our local high school football teams all picked up wins last week, and all did so in pretty decisive fashion.

Bassett scored more than 60 points, Magna Vista and Martinsville each put up more than 30, and Patrick County pitched a shutout.

All four squads have favorable matchups in non-district play this week. Can we have back-to-back 4-0 weeks? Here’s a look at this week’s slate of games.

Bassett (1-2) at William Byrd (1-2), 7 p.m.

After struggling out of the gate this season, Bassett picked up a win at the perfect time last week, defeating Dan River, 63-7, on homecoming behind six touchdowns from senior Ja’Ricous Hairston.

Prior to last week, Bassett had scored just 17 and 14 points in the first two games.

The Bengals this week take on William Byrd, in Vinton. Bassett and Byrd have played in each of the last four full seasons – they didn’t play in the shortened spring 2021 season – and each have two wins in that span. The Bengals won last season’s match-up, 48-9.

The Terriers started the season with a 42-6 win at Liberty (Bedford), but have since dropped back-to-back games, falling to Hidden Valley, 39-36, in Week 2, and Christiansburg, 41-0, in Week 3.

WBHS has allowed 86 points (28.6 per game), and has scored 78 (26 per game) this season.

Magna Vista (2-1) at Franklin County (1-2), 7 p.m.

After getting shutout in Week 1, the Magna Vista offense has bounced back with two straight games of more than 30 points, and both games have been big wins for the Warriors.

MVHS comes into Week 4 after a 34-6 win over Gretna last week, in Ridgeway. Five different players scored touchdowns for the Warriors in the win.

Magna Vista outscored Dan River and Gretna 69-20 in the last two games.

The Warriors this week travel up US-220 to Franklin County High School to take on an Eagles team that has lost back-to-back games, both at home. After a Week 1 win over Bassett at BHS, Franklin County fell to Salem in Week 2, 33-32, and Liberty Christian in Week 3, 34-14.

The Eagles are scoring 22.3 points per game while allowing 28.

Even though Franklin County left the Piedmont District in 2018, the Eagles and Warriors have maintained a yearly spot on each other’s schedule. Magna Vista won six straight games against FCHS from 2013-2018, but the Eagles have gotten the best of the Warriors the last two meetings.

FCHS won last year’s contest, 48-19.

Dan River (1-2) at Martinsville (2-0), 7 p.m.

The lone unbeaten squad among the four Bulletin schools, and one of just two unbeaten teams in the Piedmont District, Martinsville returns home this week for a non-district matchup with Dan River.

The Wildcats are coming off of back-to-back losses to Bassett and Magna Vista, games in which they were outscored 98-21.

The Bulldogs/Wildcats matchup has turned into something of a non-district rivalry over the last decade. Martinsville won the most recent contest, defeating Dan River, 31-28, last season. Since 2013, DRHS leads the series 5-3.

Martinsville’s success defensively this season has come in the secondary. Senior Makinley Gravely has four interceptions in two games.

Offensively, Bulldogs quarterback Rayshawn Dickerson has six touchdowns – two rushing and four passing – this season.

Patrick County (1-2) at Chatham (1-1), 7 p.m.

After struggling early in the season, especially defensively, Patrick County bounced back with a big 34-0 win over North Stokes (N.C.) in Stuart last week.

The shutout comes after the Cougars had allowed 88 points in the first two games of the season.

Patrick County’s offense has shown some life all season, but last week was the team’s most points in a game this season. The Cougars are averaging 23.6 points per game.

PCHS will take on Chatham, a team coming off of an early season bye last week.

The Cavaliers opened the season with a 21-6 home loss to Prince Edward County, but bounced back in Week 2 with a 35-0 shutout of Tunstall, in Dry Fork.

The Cougars and Cavs met last year for the first time since 2014. PCHS won last fall’s meeting, 34-28.

Piedmont District Football Standings

Halifax County (2-0)

Martinsville (2-0)

Magna Vista (2-1)

Bassett (1-2)

Patrick County (1-2)

Tunstall (0-2)

G.W.-Danville (0-3)