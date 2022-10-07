High School Football Week 7: The Bengals and Cougars meet in the battle of the cats

The Virginia High School League announced on Tuesday the latest high school football rankings for all regions across the state.

In Region 2C, Martinsville High School is currently No. 2 with 24.40 points. No. 1 Radford High School, 6-0 this season, has 25.00 points.

Patrick County High School is currently No. 9 in Region 2C with 13.60 points. The No. 8 team, Chatham High School, has 16.00 points.

In Region 3D, Bassett High School is currently No. 3 with 20.40 points, one point behind No. 2 Christiansburg High School.

Magna Vista is currently No. 5 in Region 3D with 17.83 points. The Warriors are three points behind No. 4 Cave Spring.

The top 8 teams in each region make the playoffs, and the top four teams will host games in the first round. The regular season ends on November 4.

The Bassett Bengals and Patrick County Cougars football teams will meet this week in a battle of the cats. Both squads are trying to extend their winning streaks in district play, while Magna Vista will go on the road trying to get back in the win column.

At Martinsville, the Bulldogs will look to stay unbeaten in their final non-district game of the season.

Here’s a look at all three games this week:

Bassett (3-2, 1-0) at Patrick County (2-3, 1-0), Friday at 7 p.m.

The Bengals and Cougars are both coming off of decisive Piedmont District victories at home a week ago. Bassett defeated rival Magna Vista, 41-7, and Patrick County beat Tunstall, 51-35.

Bassett has now won three straight games after starting the season 0-2. Bengals quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston has scored 16 touchdowns in those three wins.

Last week was the second time this season Bassett has held an opponent to a single touchdown. It was also the third straight week they’ve scored at least 41 points.

The Bengals have scored 177 points this season (35.4 per game) while allowing 91 (18.2 per game).

Patrick County had its biggest scoring output of the season last Friday against Tunstall. Cougars senior Demontez Hill led the way with three scores and 247 yards rushing.

Defensively, Stephen Spencer had two interceptions, and Triston Underwood had one. Underwood, the Cougars quarterback, added two touchdowns and three 2-point conversions.

The Cougars have scored 141 points (28.2 per game) this season while allowing 144 (28.8 per game).

The Bengals are 16-2 against Patrick County since 2004, winning the last 12 contests.

After this Friday’s game, Patrick County will have just a couple days to recover before hitting the field again on Monday against G.W.-Danville. Monday’s contest is a make-up game from one that was postponed on September 23. It will be played at Averett University.

Chatham (3-2) at Martinsville (5-0), Friday at 7 p.m.

In the final non-district game of the season for both teams, the Bulldogs and Cavaliers will face off at MHS.

Chatham is 1-1 in road games this season. The Cavaliers are coming off of a 41-0 home win over Nelson County last Friday, their second shutout of the season. It was their most points scored in a game this fall.

Chatham has held each of their opponents this season to 21 points or less. They’ve scored 120 points this year (24 per game), while allowing just 59 (11.8 per game).

Martinsville also comes into this week off of a shutout win, 14-0, over G.W.-Danville. It was the Bulldogs first shutout of the season.

The Bulldogs have scored 146 points (29.2 per game) while allowing 79 (15.8 per game).

Martinsville and Chatham have played four times since 2017, with the Bulldogs coming away with wins in three of those contests. Martinsville won last year’s game against the Cavaliers, 29-21.

Magna Vista (3-3, 1-1) at Halifax County (3-2, 0-1), Friday at 7 p.m.

Both the Warriors at Comets are looking to bounce back from losses a week ago. Halifax was defeated by Jefferson Forest at home last Thursday, 21-14.

The Comets have lost back-to-back games after starting the season 3-0. They haven’t scored more than 17 points in either of their losses.

Halifax has scored 127 points this season (25.4 per game), while allowing 109 (21.8 per game).

The Warriors come into this week following a 41-7 loss to Bassett last Thursday. In all three of Magna Vista’s losses this year, they’ve allowed at least 40 points, while never score more than a single touchdown.

But, in all three wins this fall, Magna Vista has scored at least 34 points while holding opponents to 14 or fewer. The Warriors have scored 126 points (21 per game) this season, and allowed 155 (25.8 per game).

Magna Vista is 10-3 against Halifax since the two started regularly playing one another in 2009. Halifax has won three of the last four matchups, including a 45-26 victory over the Warriors last season.

Piedmont District Football Standings

Martinsville (5-0, 2-0)

Bassett (3-2, 1-0)

Patrick County (2-3, 1-0)

Magna Vista (3-3, 1-1)

G.W.-Danville (0-4, 0-1)

Halifax County (3-2, 0-1)

Tunstall (0-5, 0-2)