High School Football Week 8 Preview: Bulldogs and Warriors meet for more than just rivalry win

A game that teams have had circled on their calendars is finally here, and not only will it be a rivalry matchup, but there could be playoff implications on the line.

After playing two games in four days, Patrick County (2-5, 1-2) has a much-needed bye this week. Elsewhere in the Piedmont District, surging Bassett takes on winless Tunstall in Dry Fork, and rivals Martinsville and Magna Vista face off in Ridgeway.

Here’s a look at both games happening on Friday night.

Martinsville (6-0) at Magna Vista (4-3), Friday at 7 p.m.

In the latest VHSL football region rankings, released on Monday, unbeaten Martinsville is currently ranked No. 2 in Region 2C. With 25.000 points, the Bulldogs are just 0.142 points behind No. 1 ranked Radford (7-0).

With four games remaining, the Bulldogs spot in the region playoffs is secure and they look well on their way to hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2016. But, a top seed will help Martinsville maintain home field advantage throughout the region playoffs.

The top eight teams in each region make the postseason, and the top four host games in the first round.

In the Region 3D rankings, Magna Vista comes into this week ranked No. 5, with 20.000 points. The Warriors are just 0.333 points behind No. 4 ranked Cave Spring, so more wins could help their hopes of getting a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

Magna Vista is 14-3 against Martinsville over the last 18 seasons, and have won the last 12 matchups in the rivalry, dating back to 2009.

The Warriors won last year’s game against the Bulldogs, 48-14.

Magna Vista comes into this week following a 34-14 win over Halifax County, in South Boston, last Friday. This is the Warriors first home game since September 23. MVHS is 2-1 at home this season.

Magna Vista has allowed 169 points (24.14 per game) and scored 160 this season (22.85 per game).

There are currently six remaining unbeaten teams in VHSL Class 2: Thomas Jefferson, Luray, Radford, Martinsville, Graham, and Ridgeview.

The Bulldogs come into this week following a 19-9 home win over Chatham last Friday. This week is Martinsville’s first road contest since September 23.

Martinsville’s defense hasn’t allowing an opponent to score more 20 points in the last three games. The Bulldogs have scored 165 points this season (27.5 per game), while allowing 88 (14.66 per game).

In the Piedmont District standings, Martinsville (2-0) and Bassett (2-0) are currently tied for the top spot, while Magna Vista (2-1) is tied with G.W.-Danville (2-1) for third.

Bassett (4-2) at Tunstall (0-6), Friday at 7 p.m.

In the latest Region 3D rankings, Bassett is currently No. 3 with 22.0 points. The Bengals are 0.5 points behind No. 2 Christiansburg, and 1.6 points above No. 4 Cave Spring.

The Bengals have won four straight games, all by an average of 36.75 points. In four wins, Bassett has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 21 points.

This week, Bassett travels to struggling Tunstall, a team that has only scored more than 20 points once this season. The Trojans are coming off of a 34-6 loss to G.W.-Danville at home a week ago.

Tunstall has scored 89 points this season (14.8 per game), while allowing 265 (44.1 per game).

Bassett is 2-1 on the road this season. They’ve scored 227 points (27.8 per game) while allowing 105 (17.5 per game).

The Bengals are 11-6 against Tunstall since 2004, and have won the last two meetings. Bassett won last year’s contest, 59-0.

Piedmont District Football Standings

Martinsville 6-0, 2-0

Bassett 4-2, 2-0

Magna Vista 4-3, 2-1

G.W.-Danville 2-4, 2-1

Halifax County 3-3, 1-2

Patrick County 2-5, 1-2

Tunstall 0-6, 0-3